Expert international friendly predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Norway v Czech Republic

Viaplay Sports 1, 5pm Friday

Spain v Colombia

Viaplay Sports Online, 8.30pm Friday

Best bets

Norway

2pts Evs general

Colombia or draw double chance

1pt 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

International friendly predictions

Norway's failure to qualify for Euro 2024 means they have not taken part at a major tournament since Euro 2000, but they are a team with huge potential and can show off some of their ability by beating Czech Republic in a friendly at Ullevaal Stadion.

High-profile duo Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard should feature for the Norwegians, who are unbeaten in their last six friendlies.

Norway found it more difficult to live up to their billing in Euro 2024 qualification and ended up in third in Group A, six points adrift of second-placed Scotland and ten behind winners Spain.

There will be no more competitive games for Norway until September when they head to Kazakhstan for the start of their Nations League campaign.

However, they will be keen to make progress in the meantime and can overcome a Czech side who are going through a sticky period despite qualifying for Euro 2024.

More from Racing Post Sport . . .

Netherlands v Scotland predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

2024 IPL season predictions, outright winner odds and cricket betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Betfred Challenge Cup winner predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

The Czechs finished second in Group E but recorded some indifferent results including a 0-0 draw away to Moldova and a 3-0 loss away to Albania.

They head to Norway without out-of-favour senior trio Vladimir Coufal, Jan Kuchta and Jakub Brabec and may struggle.

Colombia are unbeaten in six matches at the start of south American World Cup qualifying and they can show their ability and resilience by claiming at least a draw from their friendly encounter with Spain at the London Stadium.

There was no place for Colombia at the 2022 World Cup, but they are on a 19-match unbeaten run which has included a 2-0 friendly success away to Germany and a 2-1 victory at home to Brazil in World Cup qualifying.

Spain breezed through to Euro 2024 with seven wins from eight in qualifying Group A but they have travelled to London without key injured midfielders Pedri and Gavi and they look worth taking on as odds-on favourites.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.