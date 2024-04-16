Football accumulator tips for Wednesday April 17: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The final two Champions League quarter-finals will reach their conclusion on Wednesday when champions Manchester City host Real Madrid and Arsenal head to Bayern Munich, while there are also some big clashes in the National League, Women's Super League and Portuguese Cup. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 8-1 with CopyBet.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday April 17

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Gateshead to beat Aldershot

Bayern Munich to beat Arsenal

Manchester City to beat Real Madrid

Porto to beat Vitoria Guimaraes

Gateshead vs Aldershot

Gateshead are on a six-match winning run at home which includes a 7-1 thrashing of Hartlepool and a 2-1 victory over National League winners Chesterfield, suggesting they should be too strong for Aldershot, who have lost their last three away games without scoring a single goal.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back after a 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa but may struggle to do so against Bayern Munich, who are European experts and have won 19 of their last 23 Champions League matches at the Allianz Arena.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Manchester City have won their last 12 Champions League home games and given they thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad on their way to claiming the trophy last season, Pep Guardiola's men should be confident of another success.

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes

Porto have won 12 of their last 13 meetings with Vitoria, including a 1-0 triumph in the first leg of this semi-final, and have beaten Arsenal and Benfica to nil at Estadio do Dragao in recent outings, suggesting they should beat Guimaraes again and reach the final.

