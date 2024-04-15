Football accumulator tips for Tuesday April 16: Back our 12-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals takes place on Tuesday, with the first two teams through to the semis set to be confirmed. There is also a blockbuster night of EFL action. Our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 12-1 with CopyBet.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Wycombe to beat Port Vale

Southampton to beat Preston

Both teams to score in Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain

Dortmund to beat Atletico Madrid

Port Vale v Wycombe

Port Vale have won only one of their last ten home games and have suffered defeats in three of their last four matches, netting just twice in that time. Wycombe beat fellow strugglers Shrewsbury on the road on Saturday and can repeat the trick.

Southampton v Preston

Southampton have won 14 of their 21 home games in the league and should be able to add to that tally against a Preston team who lost 1-0 to Norwich at the weekend.

Barcelona v Paris Saint Germain

Both teams have scored in 15 of PSG's last 17 away games in the Champions League and it's not hard to see that landing again when they visit Barcelona looking to overturn a first-leg deficit.

Dortmund v Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid won the first leg of this clash but are a different team on the road. They have lost four of their last six away matches in all competitions to nil and could fall to another defeat.

