Football accumulator tips for Thursday April 18: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-final second legs take place on Thursday and Liverpool and West Ham are among the teams bidding to overturn first-leg deficits.

The Reds trail Atalanta 3-0 going into their Europa League second-leg clash in Italy while the Hammers host newly-crowned German champions Bayer Leverkusen, who take a 2-0 lead to the London Stadium.

Tuesday's acca won at 12-1 and our Thursday fourfold pays out at 7-1.



All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Fiorentina to beat Viktoria Plzen

Fenerbahce to beat Olympiakos

Liverpool to beat Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen to beat West Ham

Fiorentina v Viktoria Plzen

Viktoria Plzen have had three consecutive 0-0 draws in Europa Conference League knockout ties but their defence may finally buckle against Fiorentina. Plzen had only one shot on target in the first leg and La Viola have a solid home record in Serie A.

Fenerbahce v Olympiakos

Fenerbahce were unfortunate to lose 3-2 away to Olympiakos and, having won 11 of their last 13 home matches in European competitions, the Turkish giants should be confident of mounting a second-leg fightback.

Atalanta v Liverpool

Liverpool have pulled off some stunning comebacks in Europe over the years and they need something similar after a 3-0 first-leg defeat to Atalanta at Anfield. However, the Italian side blew a 2-0 lead in Monday's Serie A draw with Verona so Liverpool could give them a scare in the second leg.

West Ham v Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen clinched their first Bundesliga title on Sunday and depleted West Ham are unlikely to spoil their visitors' party mood. Leverkusen had 33 shots to the Hammers' one in their 2-0 first-leg win and should outclass their hosts at the London Stadium.

