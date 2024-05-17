Saturday's Serie A and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Atalanta to beat Lecce

TNT Sports 3, 5pm

1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Hoffenheim or draw double chance vs Bayern Munich

Sky Sports Football YouTube & Sky Sports App, 2.30pm

2pts 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Saturday European football predictions

Sandwiched between Wednesday's Italian Cup final defeat to Juventus and next Wednesday's Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta turn their attention to Serie A on Saturday when they travel to Lecce.

Winning the Europa League would be a tremendous achievement for La Dea but they must also not lose focus in Serie A.

Five places are awarded Champions League football in Italy's top flight this season and Atalanta still need three more points from their remaining three games to secure their place at Europe's top table.

Atalanta have won six of their last eight matches, whereas Lecce were beaten 2-0 by relegation-threatened Udinese on Monday.

There is not a lot left to be decided in the upper echelons of the Bundesliga but should Borussia Dortmund win the Champions League final against Real Madrid it would mean that sixth place would be good enough to qualify for next season's premier European competition.

Hoffenheim could yet squeeze into the top six and can avoid defeat against Bayern Munich. Hoffenheim must win and hope Eintracht Frankfurt lose to Leipzig with a three-goal swing in order for them to move into sixth and they can be expected to attack from the off.

The hosts were 6-0 winners over Darmstadt on Sunday, while Bayern Munich have won just one of their last four contests.

