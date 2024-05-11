Sunday's Serie A and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Verona to beat Torino

TNT Sports 5, 2pm Sunday

1pt 2-1 bet365

Lyon to win & both teams to score vs Clermont

8pm Sunday

1pt 13-8 bet365

European football predictions

There has been a falling out at Torino, with club president Urbano Cairo publicly revealing that coach Ivan Juric will depart at the end of the season.

The Croatian is out of contract and has admitted to being "wrong" about some of the players he pushed the club to sign last summer.

This could all spell good news for Verona, who have won their last two home games, recording single-goal victories over both Udinese and Fiorentina at the Bentegodi to establish a four-point cushion over Serie A's bottom three.

By contrast, their visitors are winless in five and looking towards a fresh start in the summer.

In Ligue 1, Lyon's 2-1 defeat to Clermont was the type of pre-Christmas performance that prompted a couple of coaching changes and plenty of January investment in the squad.

Pierre Sage, in charge since November, has overseen a marked improvement and after allaying the club's relegation fears, could now guide them to a top-six finish.

Clermont are rock bottom but they did beat Reims 4-1 in their last home game and have a slim chance of reaching the relegation playoff.

They will test Lyon at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied and while Sage's side should win, both teams have scored in their last seven in the league.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.