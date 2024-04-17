Atalanta vs Liverpool prediction, betting tips and odds: Reds can respond

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Atalanta v Liverpool. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Atalanta vs Liverpool

You can watch Atalanta vs Liverpool in the Europa League at 8pm on Thursday, April 18, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool to win and both teams to score

1pt 9-5 Betfair

Atalanta vs Liverpool odds

Atalanta 7-2

Liverpool 8-13

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Atalanta vs Liverpool predictions

Liverpool have a mountain to climb after last Thursday's 3-0 loss at home to Atalanta but they can respond positively in the return match at the Gewiss Stadium and at the very least secure a second-leg success.

The Reds have a reputation as European comeback kings due to their exploits in the 2005 Champions League final against Milan – when they recovered from a 3-0 half-time deficit to lift the trophy – and the 2019 Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, when they lost the away leg 3-0 before winning 4-0 at Anfield.

However, the size of their task is illustrated by the fact that in the history of the tournament since it was launched as the Uefa Cup there have been 132 ties where a team lost the first leg by three goals or more, and not one recovered to progress.

Liverpool will attempt to put that statistic out of their minds and simply focus on playing better than they have in recent games.

Their poor showing last Thursday was influenced by Jurgen Klopp's decision to omit Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai from the starting XI.

All four should feature from the off in Bergamo and there is the potential for a first start since February for Diogo Jota, who has been working his way back to full fitness.

Liverpool are likely to play on the front foot and should make some headway against an Atalanta side who sit sixth in Serie A having struggled for consistency for much of the campaign.

However, Atalanta are the third-highest scorers in the Italian top flight and their attacking prowess boosts their chances of getting through the tie.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side have scored in each of their nine Europa League matches this season and that run looks set to continue.

Key stat

Atalanta have kept just two clean sheets in their last 11 matches.

Atalanta v Liverpool team news

Atalanta

Giorgio Scalvini misses out but Sead Kolasinac was back on the bench at the weekend and should make the squad.

Liverpool

Conor Bradley has joined Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara on the sidelines.

Probable teams

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; De Roon, Djimsiti, Hien; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, De Ketelaere.

Subs: Bakker, Adopo, Toloi, Hateboer, Toure, Bonfanti, Lookman, Miranchuk, Holm.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Subs: Nunez, Jones, Gravenberch, Quansah, Gomez, Endo, Bajcetic, Tsimikas, Gakpo.

Inside info

Atalanta

Star man Ederson

Top scorer Gianluca Scamacca

Penalty taker Teun Koopmeiners

Card magnet Marten De Roon

Assist ace Mario Pasalic

Set-piece aerial threat Gianluca Scamacca

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Mohamed Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Atalanta v Liverpool b et builder predictions

Liverpool to win

Liverpool have gone three games without a win for the first time this season but they can issue a response in Bergamo.

Mohamed Salah to score the first goal

Salah has had another excellent season despite Africa Cup of Nations and injury distractions and he can spark a Reds' response by scoring the opening goal.

Over 2.5 goals

All of Liverpool's seven Europa League games this season have generated at least three goals and the high-scoring trend should continue.

Pays out at 7-1 with Paddy Power

