Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham prediction, betting tips and odds: Hosts should be too slick for Hammers

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham

You can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham in the Europa League at 8pm on Thursday, April 11, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Bayer Leverkusen to win & both teams to score

2pts 9-4

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham odds

Bayer Leverkusen 4-9

West Ham 13-2

Draw 19-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham predictions

West Ham lost 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in their final pre-season friendly and they return to the BayArena for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Leverkusen's August romp heralded an extraordinary campaign for Xabi Alonso's men, who are unbeaten in 41 competitive fixtures and can wrap up a long-awaited maiden Bundesliga title this weekend.

West Ham lost 1-0 to Freiburg in the last-16 first leg before a terrific 5-0 second-leg victory at the London Stadium.

This week's trip to Germany should prove significantly tougher as Leverkusen are 40 points better off than Freiburg after 28 rounds of Bundesliga fixtures – and 16 points clear of champions Bayern Munich.

The Hammers, missing first-choice goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and key midfielder Edson Alvarez, will also be without in-form forward Jarrod Bowen, the matchwinner in last season's Europa Conference League final.

Leverkusen have shown signs of vulnerability in the Europa League, going 2-0 down in both legs of their last-16 tie against Qarabag before battling back to win 5-4 on aggregate.

But the outright betting suggests they are on course for a Europa League final against Liverpool, who failed to persuade their former player Alonso to succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager at Anfield.

Leverkusen are worth backing to claim a high-scoring home win over West Ham, who have conceded 26 goals in their last ten Premier League matches.

Alvarez's absence leaves their defence exposed against a vibrant home side inspired by flying full-backs Alex Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong, who have contributed 18 goals and 18 assists between them in 28 Bundesliga games this term.

Key stat

Five of Bayer Leverkusen's eight Europa League matches this season have featured over 3.5 goals

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham team news

Bayer Leverkusen

Forward Adam Hlozek (ankle) is sidelined and Nathan Tella (hip) is a doubt. Striker Victor Boniface is likely to start on the bench after a long injury layoff and Arthur is also short of match fitness.

West Ham

Jarrod Bowen has been ruled out with a back injury and Edson Alvarez is suspended. Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (groin) is still out so Lukasz Fabianski will again deputise.

Probable teams

Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1): Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Schick

Subs: Iglesias, Boniface, Palacios, Stanisic, Hofmann, Tella, Tapsoba

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Phillips; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio

Subs: Johnson, Cornet, Aguerd, Ings, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Mubama

Inside info

Bayer Leverkusen

Star man Jeremie Frimpong

Top scorer Alex Grimaldo

Penalty taker Florian Wirtz

Card magnet Jonathan Tah

Assist ace Alex Grimaldo

Set-piece aerial threat Jonathan Tah

West Ham

Star man Lucas Paqueta

Top scorer Mohammed Kudus

Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta

Card magnet Emerson

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Kurt Zouma

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.