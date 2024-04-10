Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham prediction, betting tips and odds: Hosts should be too slick for Hammers
Free Europa League tips, best bets and predictions for Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham
You can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham in the Europa League at 8pm on Thursday, April 11, live on TNT Sports 2
Match prediction & best bet
Bayer Leverkusen to win & both teams to score
2pts 9-4 Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham odds
Bayer Leverkusen 4-9
West Ham 13-2
Draw 19-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham predictions
West Ham lost 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in their final pre-season friendly and they return to the BayArena for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg.
Leverkusen's August romp heralded an extraordinary campaign for Xabi Alonso's men, who are unbeaten in 41 competitive fixtures and can wrap up a long-awaited maiden Bundesliga title this weekend.
West Ham lost 1-0 to Freiburg in the last-16 first leg before a terrific 5-0 second-leg victory at the London Stadium.
This week's trip to Germany should prove significantly tougher as Leverkusen are 40 points better off than Freiburg after 28 rounds of Bundesliga fixtures – and 16 points clear of champions Bayern Munich.
The Hammers, missing first-choice goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and key midfielder Edson Alvarez, will also be without in-form forward Jarrod Bowen, the matchwinner in last season's Europa Conference League final.
Leverkusen have shown signs of vulnerability in the Europa League, going 2-0 down in both legs of their last-16 tie against Qarabag before battling back to win 5-4 on aggregate.
But the outright betting suggests they are on course for a Europa League final against Liverpool, who failed to persuade their former player Alonso to succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager at Anfield.
Leverkusen are worth backing to claim a high-scoring home win over West Ham, who have conceded 26 goals in their last ten Premier League matches.
Alvarez's absence leaves their defence exposed against a vibrant home side inspired by flying full-backs Alex Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong, who have contributed 18 goals and 18 assists between them in 28 Bundesliga games this term.
Key stat
Five of Bayer Leverkusen's eight Europa League matches this season have featured over 3.5 goals
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham team news
Bayer Leverkusen
Forward Adam Hlozek (ankle) is sidelined and Nathan Tella (hip) is a doubt. Striker Victor Boniface is likely to start on the bench after a long injury layoff and Arthur is also short of match fitness.
West Ham
Jarrod Bowen has been ruled out with a back injury and Edson Alvarez is suspended. Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (groin) is still out so Lukasz Fabianski will again deputise.
Probable teams
Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1): Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Schick
Subs: Iglesias, Boniface, Palacios, Stanisic, Hofmann, Tella, Tapsoba
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Phillips; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio
Subs: Johnson, Cornet, Aguerd, Ings, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Mubama
Inside info
Bayer Leverkusen
Star man Jeremie Frimpong
Top scorer Alex Grimaldo
Penalty taker Florian Wirtz
Card magnet Jonathan Tah
Assist ace Alex Grimaldo
Set-piece aerial threat Jonathan Tah
West Ham
Star man Lucas Paqueta
Top scorer Mohammed Kudus
Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta
Card magnet Emerson
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Kurt Zouma
Published on 10 April 2024inEuropa League
Last updated 16:09, 10 April 2024
