Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions, betting odds and tips: Milan value to overturn first-leg deficit

Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions

Six of the eight Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-final ties are evenly-poised at the halfway stage with teams either level or separated by a single goal.

That shows that there is still everything left to play for and that includes the all-Italian affair between Roma and Milan, in which the Wolves hold a slender 1-0 advantage.

Roma have been rejuvenated since replacing Jose Mourinho with Daniele De Rossi in the dugout, losing only twice in 16 matches, and Gianluca Mancini’s first-half header inspired them to a surprise victory at the San Siro.

However, all may not be lost for Milan, who sit second and 14 points above fifth-placed Roma in Serie A and have completed a league double over those rivals this season.

Milan won the shot count 25-10 in the opening leg and, while a trip to Roma’s fortress requires more, they’ve shown plenty in European away games this season to suggest that you write them off at your peril.

In the Champions League group stage, Stefano Pioli’s side drew 0-0 at Borussia Dortmund, who are now in the semi-finals of Uefa’s elite competition, while they recorded a 2-1 victory on their trip to Newcastle.

Milan are also the second best travellers in Serie A this season, losing only three of their 17 games, and odds of 9-4 may underestimate their qualification prospects.

While Milan may be able to overcome the obstacle of playing away, home advantage can be key in Europe and a Europa Conference League double on Fiorentina and Fenerbahce could reap the benefits. That pays a shade over 23-20 with bet365.

Fiorentina, who finished runners-up to West Ham in last season’s competition, host Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen with the tie locked level at 0-0.

Plzen needed penalties to get past Swiss side Servette in the last round following a pair of goalless draws and they managed only one shot on target at home to La Viola, highlighting a lack goalscoring ambition.

Fiorentina’s only two defeats in their last 16 home games have come against Serie A’s top two, Inter and Milan, and they should have too much quality for their visitors at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Complete the double with Fenerbahce, who should be confident of overturning their 3-2 first-leg deficit against Olympiakos having won 11 of their 13 home games in continental competition.

Despite suffering defeat in Greece, the Turkish side won the expected-goals metric 2.25-0.85, while in the Europa League group stages, Olympiakos were beaten to nil at West Ham and Freiburg, and also held to a 2-2 draw at Serbian side TSC.

