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Europa League

Benfica vs Hearts: Tough test for Hearts in Portugal

Benfica vs Hearts: Tough test for Hearts in Portugal

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Europa League
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Rangers predictions and Europa League qualifying tips: Gers facing a tricky trip
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Rangers predictions and Europa League qualifying tips: Gers facing a tricky trip
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Europa League
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Wednesday comes from the Europa League
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Wednesday comes from the Europa League
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Football
Uefa qualifying: Shelbourne can replicate dominant first-leg victory
Uefa qualifying: Shelbourne can replicate dominant first-leg victory
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Football
Europa League: Midtjylland may play their part in invigorating Istanbul battle
Europa League: Midtjylland may play their part in invigorating Istanbul battle
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Europa League
Europa League odds boost: Get 50-1 on Aston Villa to beat Freiburg with Paddy Power
Europa League odds boost: Get 50-1 on Aston Villa to beat Freiburg with Paddy Power
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Betting offers
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Villans can end trophy drought
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Villans can end trophy drought
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Europa League
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Wednesday comes from the Europa League final
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Wednesday comes from the Europa League final
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Europa League
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Europa League final bet builder tips and predictions
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Europa League final bet builder tips and predictions
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Europa League
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: Resurgent Tricky Trees can book final spot
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: Resurgent Tricky Trees can book final spot
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Europa League
Freiburg vs Braga: Back Bundesliga hosts to turn semi-final on its head
Freiburg vs Braga: Back Bundesliga hosts to turn semi-final on its head
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Europa League
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Premier League rivals ready to entertain
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Premier League rivals ready to entertain
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Europa League
Braga vs Freiburg: Semi-final showdown could be entertaining
Braga vs Freiburg: Semi-final showdown could be entertaining
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Europa League
Aston Villa vs Bologna: Serie A visitors can serve up a challenge
Aston Villa vs Bologna: Serie A visitors can serve up a challenge
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Europa League
Nottingham Forest vs Porto: Faltering Forest face Europa elimination
Nottingham Forest vs Porto: Faltering Forest face Europa elimination
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Europa League
Bologna vs Aston Villa: Villans can justify Europa League favourites tag
Bologna vs Aston Villa: Villans can justify Europa League favourites tag
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Europa League
Porto vs Nottingham Forest: Tricky Trees face testing trip to Portugal
Porto vs Nottingham Forest: Tricky Trees face testing trip to Portugal
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Europa League
Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 4-5 selection in the Europa League
Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 4-5 selection in the Europa League
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Europa League
Aston Villa vs Lille: Patient approach should pay off for Villa
Aston Villa vs Lille: Patient approach should pay off for Villa
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Europa League
Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest: Tricky Trees can turn the tide
Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest: Tricky Trees can turn the tide
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Europa League
Europa League: Lyon and Porto primed to make home advantage count
Europa League: Lyon and Porto primed to make home advantage count
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Europa League
Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland: Goals on the cards at City Ground
Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland: Goals on the cards at City Ground
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Europa League
Lille vs Aston Villa: Refreshed Villans can show their resilience
Lille vs Aston Villa: Refreshed Villans can show their resilience
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Europa League
Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has an 11-8 selection in the Europa League
Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has an 11-8 selection in the Europa League
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Europa League
Benfica vs Hearts: Tough test for Hearts in Portugal

Benfica vs Hearts: Tough test for Hearts in Portugal

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Europa League
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Rangers predictions and Europa League qualifying tips: Gers facing a tricky trip
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Rangers predictions and Europa League qualifying tips: Gers facing a tricky trip
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Europa League
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Wednesday comes from the Europa League
icon
Football
Uefa qualifying: Shelbourne can replicate dominant first-leg victory
icon
Football
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Wednesday comes from the Europa League
icon
Football
Uefa qualifying: Shelbourne can replicate dominant first-leg victory
icon
Football
Europa League: Midtjylland may play their part in invigorating Istanbul battle
Europa League: Midtjylland may play their part in invigorating Istanbul battle
icon
Europa League
Europa League odds boost: Get 50-1 on Aston Villa to beat Freiburg with Paddy Power
Europa League odds boost: Get 50-1 on Aston Villa to beat Freiburg with Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Villans can end trophy drought
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Villans can end trophy drought
icon
Europa League
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Wednesday comes from the Europa League final
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Wednesday comes from the Europa League final
icon
Europa League
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Europa League final bet builder tips and predictions
Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Europa League final bet builder tips and predictions
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Europa League
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: Resurgent Tricky Trees can book final spot
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: Resurgent Tricky Trees can book final spot
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Europa League
Freiburg vs Braga: Back Bundesliga hosts to turn semi-final on its head
Freiburg vs Braga: Back Bundesliga hosts to turn semi-final on its head
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Europa League
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Premier League rivals ready to entertain
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Premier League rivals ready to entertain
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Europa League
Braga vs Freiburg: Semi-final showdown could be entertaining
Braga vs Freiburg: Semi-final showdown could be entertaining
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Europa League
Aston Villa vs Bologna: Serie A visitors can serve up a challenge
Aston Villa vs Bologna: Serie A visitors can serve up a challenge
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Europa League
Nottingham Forest vs Porto: Faltering Forest face Europa elimination
Nottingham Forest vs Porto: Faltering Forest face Europa elimination
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Europa League
Bologna vs Aston Villa: Villans can justify Europa League favourites tag
Bologna vs Aston Villa: Villans can justify Europa League favourites tag
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Europa League
Porto vs Nottingham Forest: Tricky Trees face testing trip to Portugal
Porto vs Nottingham Forest: Tricky Trees face testing trip to Portugal
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Europa League
Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 4-5 selection in the Europa League
Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 4-5 selection in the Europa League
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Europa League
Aston Villa vs Lille: Patient approach should pay off for Villa
Aston Villa vs Lille: Patient approach should pay off for Villa
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Europa League
Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest: Tricky Trees can turn the tide
Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest: Tricky Trees can turn the tide
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Europa League
Europa League: Lyon and Porto primed to make home advantage count
Europa League: Lyon and Porto primed to make home advantage count
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Europa League
Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland: Goals on the cards at City Ground
Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland: Goals on the cards at City Ground
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Europa League
Lille vs Aston Villa: Refreshed Villans can show their resilience
Lille vs Aston Villa: Refreshed Villans can show their resilience
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Europa League
Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has an 11-8 selection in the Europa League
Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has an 11-8 selection in the Europa League
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Europa League
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