Thursday's European predictions, betting odds and tips: Milan to win all-Italian clash

Where to watch Thursday's European games

Milan v Roma

TNT Sports 4, Thursday 8pm

Club Brugge v PAOK

TNT Sports 6, Thursday 8pm

Best bet

Milan

2pts 4-5 bet365

Club Brugge to win and over 2.5 goals

1pt 13-8 general

Thursday's European predictions

There have been some blockbuster European clashes this week and the Europa League may well throw up another when Italian giants Milan and Roma meet at the San Siro on Thursday evening.

With city rivals Inter 14 points clear at the top of the Serie A table, the home team will see this continental competition as their best chance of lifting silverware this season.

The Rossoneri have won seven successive games and they are fancied to make that eight when they host Roma.

The visitors have improved under Daniele De Rossi but their record against Thursday's opponents leaves plenty to be desired.

Milan are unbeaten in the last nine head-to-head meetings, winning five of those. Stefano Pioli’s men have also recorded a pair of victories, 2-1 and 3-1, against Roma in the league this season.

Goals have dried up somewhat for the Wolves, who have netted only twice in their last four games.

That has not been an issue for Milan this term as they have four goalscorers - Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao and Ruben Loftus-Cheek - with double-figure totals this season.

Roma have reached the final of European competitions in back-to-back seasons but face a tough challenge in this tie and their record on the road does not inspire confidence. They have won just two of their last 14 away matches in continental competition.

Club Brugge and PAOK have been two of the strongest performers in the Europa Conference League this season but the Belgians look better placed to win the first leg of their Europa Conference League clash.

The hosts took 16 points from a possible 18 in the group stages and while they lost the first leg of their round-of-16 match away to Molde, they bounced back in fine style to win the home leg 3-0.

PAOK have been solid but also lost the first leg of their last-16 clash 2-0 at Dinamo Zagreb before bouncing back with a 5-0 victory on home soil.

Brugge are unbeaten in seven home games in Europe this season and should be able to extend that run with another win.

Ten of PAOK’s last 11 European games have gone over 2.5 goals so the home team are worth backing to come out on top of a high-scoring first leg.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.