Aston Villa v Ajax predictions, odds and betting tips: bet £10 on Cheltenham to get £40 in free bets

Where to watch Aston Villa v Ajax
You can watch Aston Villa v Ajax in the Europa Conference League at 8pm on Thursday March 14, live on TNT Sports 2
Match prediction & best bet
Under 2.5 goals
1pt 13-8 Betfair
Aston Villa v Ajax odds
Aston Villa 2-5
Ajax 13-2
Draw 4-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Aston Villa v Ajax predictions
Nothing separated Aston Villa and Ajax in the first leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 clash and goals could again be at a premium when they square up at Villa Park.
The cagey first leg in Amsterdam featured two red cards and just two shots on target and it is all to play for after that 0-0 draw.
Aston Villa are enjoying the better domestic campaign but their hopes of making the top four in the Premier League were dealt a blow with a 4-0 mauling by Tottenham at Villa Park on Sunday.
It means Unai Emery's men have won only five of their 12 games in 2024 and bettors should not rush to back them against Ajax, even with home advantage.
Instead, another tight game is expected and under 2.5 goals, which has been the outcome in three of Ajax's last four matches, could be the way to go.
Key stat
Ajax have scored only four goals in their last four matches.
Published on 13 March 2024inEuropa Conference League
Last updated 16:13, 13 March 2024
- Ajax v Aston Villa predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
- Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions, betting odds and tips: AZ look ready to win in Warsaw
- Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw Europa Conference League predictions, betting odds and tips
- Europa League matchday two predictions, odds and football betting tips
- William Hill Cheltenham Festival betting offer: bet £10, get £75 in free bets
- Cheltenham Festival day three betting guide: extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Thursday
- These are the biggest Cheltenham Festival bookmaker sign-up bonuses, ranked
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10, get £70 in free bets for tomorrow's races
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Betfair for day three's races + 28-1 acca tips
