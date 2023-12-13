Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions, betting odds and tips: AZ look ready to win in Warsaw

Where to watch

Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions

Ajax have had a difficult time in a competitive Europa League Group B but they can claim the consolation of third place and entry to the Europa Conference League knockout rounds by defeating AEK Athens at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The season started in abysmal fashion for Ajax, who were bottom of the Dutch standings by the end of October.

However, they are back on track under new head coach, John van't Schip, and are up to fifth after registering four successive league victories.

Ajax have never gone through an entire European group-stage campaign without winning a game, but they are fourth with just two points from a possible 15.

However, their recent turnaround in league results has lifted spirits and they should get the better of AEK, who have faded since winning 3-2 at Brighton on matchday one.

AEK lead the way in Greece with 30 points from 13 Super League fixtures, but they have taken just one point from their last four Europa League games and may fail to secure the draw they require to remain in third place.

There could also be Dutch delight in the Europa Conference League with AZ Alkmaar in with a decent chance of defeating Legia Warsaw in the Polish capital.

AZ have lost three of five matches and head to Warsaw needing a victory to leapfrog their second-placed hosts and secure advancement to the knockout round playoffs.

Legia have had a decent campaign, highlighted by a 3-2 success at home to Aston Villa on matchday one, but they lost 1-0 away to AZ in October and could experience a second defeat to the Eredivisie side.

