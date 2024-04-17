Lille vs Aston Villa prediction, betting tips and odds: Villa set for testing second leg

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Lille vs Aston Villa. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Lille vs Aston Villa

You can watch Lille vs Aston Villa in the Europa League at 5.45pm on Thursday, April 18, live on TNT Sports 3

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 5-2 Hills

Lille vs Aston Villa odds

Lille 13-10

Aston Villa 2-1

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Lille vs Aston Villa predictions

A first major European semi-final since 1982 beckons for Aston Villa when they clash with Lille in the second leg of an intriguing Europa Conference League quarter-final tie at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Thursday.

Villa hold the advantage after the first leg, which they won 2-1 thanks to strikes from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn, but a late consolation goal from Lille defender Bafode Diakite has kept the tie alive.

It was a pretty even first leg and there are reasons to get behind both teams in France.

At 11-8 to lift to trophy, Villa are arguably the strongest side left in the tournament and they are fresh from a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal on Sunday.

They have lost just one of their last seven matches with that defeat coming away to Manchester City and they are overseen by a continental expert in Unai Emery, who has four Europa League titles to his name.

But Lille are also no pushovers.

Prior to the first leg, they had gone ten matches without defeat in this season's Europa Conference League, conceding only two goals in an unbeaten group-stage campaign.

They are also unbeaten in 15 matches at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, where they have beaten Marseille and Monaco and held Paris Saint-Germain to a draw.

Lille will be the fresher of the sides after they were handed a week off by Ligue 1 and this is a tough one to call, but the best bet looks to be the draw, a result which would send Aston Villa through to the last four.

Key stat

Lille are unbeaten in their last 15 home games.

Lille vs Aston Villa team news

Lille

Andrej Ilic and Tiago Morais are out for the hosts, while Angel Gomes will be pushing to start after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Aston Villa

Leon Bailey could start and Clement Lenglet could return to the squad after missing the first leg, while Matty Cash is also back. Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia and Jacob Ramsey remain sidelined.

Probable teams

Lille (4-2-3-1): Chevalier; Santos, Diakite, Yoro, Ismaily; Andre, Bentaleb; Zhegrova, Cabella, Gudmundsson; David.

Subs: Alexsandro, Haraldsson, Gomes, Yazici, Cavaleiro, Bouaddi, Toure.

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Luiz, Tielemans; Bailey, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins.

Subs: Moreno, Diaby, Zaniolo, Duran, Cash, Iroegbunam, Lenglet.

Inside info

Lille

Star man Jonathan David

Top scorer Jonathan David

Penalty taker Jonathan David

Card magnet Benjamin Andre

Assist ace Edon Zhegrova

Set-piece aerial threat Bafode Diakite

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Douglas Luiz

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Diego Carlos

