Europa Conference League

Ajax v Aston Villa predictions, betting odds and tips: Villa can gain first-leg advantage

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Ajax v Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League on Thursday

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery
Aston Villa boss Unai EmeryCredit: DeFodi Images

Where to watch Ajax v Aston Villa

TNT Sports 3, 5.45pm Thursday

Best bet

Aston Villa to win & both teams to score
1pt 19-10 Hills

Ajax v Aston Villa odds

Ajax 4-1
Aston Villa 7-10
Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Image link

Ajax v Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has enough European success on his CV to guarantee he will not be taking their Europa Conference League campaign lightly and his team look equipped to claim a lead from the first leg of their last-16 tie at Ajax.

Villa have a five-point cushion over Tottenham in the race for fourth in the Premier League and head to Amsterdam in fine fettle after wins over Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Luton in their last three league outings.

It is a slight concern that their only clean sheet in their last seven games was against woeful Sheffield United, and Ajax could be positive enough to get onto the scoresheet.

Ajax are fifth in Eredivisie and four points behind AZ Alkmaar, who Villa beat 4-1 in their group-stage visit to the Netherlands, so it is unlikely John Van 't Schip's team will have enough to win, but we could see a victory for the away side with both teams scoring.

Key stat

Aston Villa's last seven games have all featured at least three goals

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport

Published on 6 March 2024inEuropa Conference League

Last updated 13:52, 6 March 2024

