Ajax v Aston Villa predictions, betting odds and tips: Villa can gain first-leg advantage

Where to watch Ajax v Aston Villa

TNT Sports 3, 5.45pm Thursday

Best bet

Aston Villa to win & both teams to score

1pt 19-10 Hills

Ajax v Aston Villa odds

Ajax 4-1

Aston Villa 7-10

Draw 16-5

Ajax v Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has enough European success on his CV to guarantee he will not be taking their Europa Conference League campaign lightly and his team look equipped to claim a lead from the first leg of their last-16 tie at Ajax.

Villa have a five-point cushion over Tottenham in the race for fourth in the Premier League and head to Amsterdam in fine fettle after wins over Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Luton in their last three league outings.

It is a slight concern that their only clean sheet in their last seven games was against woeful Sheffield United, and Ajax could be positive enough to get onto the scoresheet.

Ajax are fifth in Eredivisie and four points behind AZ Alkmaar, who Villa beat 4-1 in their group-stage visit to the Netherlands, so it is unlikely John Van 't Schip's team will have enough to win, but we could see a victory for the away side with both teams scoring.

Key stat

Aston Villa's last seven games have all featured at least three goals

