Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions

Benfica have not triumphed in a European competition since winning back-to-back European Cups in 1961 and 1962 but they are one of the bigger fish in the Europa League draw and can advance to the round of 16 by defeating Toulouse at Stadium de Toulouse.

There is all to play for between the sides after Benfica established a 2-1 advantage from last Thursday's first leg at the Stadium of Light.

Toulouse were undone by a pair of Angel Di Maria penalties and must have left Lisbon with a tinge of disappointment because the winning score came in the eighth minute of added time.

However, Benfica were well worth their victory having dominated the shot count 28 to six, and they should carve out plenty more opportunities in the south of France, where the onus will be on Toulouse to play on the front foot.

Toulouse switched to a deep-lying back five for the opening leg and spent much of the match soaking up wave after wave of Benfica attacks.

Carles Martinez's side are sure to be more adventurous on home soil but Benfica should relish the extra attacking spaces and they look a solid wager to register another victory.

Freiburg are bidding to reach the Europa League round of 16 for a second successive season and they can succeed by beating Lens at Europa-Park Stadion.

Christian Streich's side finished second to West Ham in Europa League Group A but they are well placed against Lens after last Thursday's 0-0 draw in France.

Lens had some bright moments in the Champions League group stage, including an eye-catching 2-1 success at home to Arsenal.

However, they lost the first leg shot count 17 to 13 against Freiburg and are likely to face a tougher task on German soil.

Another Bundesliga side set to make the most of home advantage are Eintracht Frankfurt, who entertain Belgian league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise in the second leg of their Europa Conference League playoff clash.

Union Saint-Gilloise showed their powers of recovery in last Thursday's first leg by bouncing back from a two-nil deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw.

However, the Belgians still have a massive task on their hands against the 2021-22 Europa League winners.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in four home games, including a 5-1 Bundesliga triumph over Bayern Munich, and they look solid favourites to advance with a victory.

