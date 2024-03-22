Stockport v MK Dons predictions, odds and betting tips: Dons can continue charge
Where to watch Stockport v MK Dons
You can watch Stockport v MK Dons in League Two at 5.15pm on Saturday, 23rd March, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football
Match prediction & best bet
MK Dons or draw double chance
2pts 21-20 Hills
Stockport v MK Dons odds
Stockport 4-5
MK Dons 7-2
Draw 14-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Stockport v MK Dons predictions
One win in seven has seen Stockport relinquish their lead at the top of League Two and their struggles have been so drastic that visitors MK Dons can leapfrog them with victory at Edgeley Park on Saturday.
When Dons appointed Mike Williamson as manager in October he inherited a side sitting in 16th. But they are now up to fourth having won 13 of their last 20 league matches.
Dons triumphed 2-1 at table-topping Mansfield earlier this month, and they will believe that they can repeat the feat against another promotion rival in Greater Manchester.
Since going on a 12-game winning run between September and November, Stockport have dropped points in 13 of their 19 league fixtures and they are difficult to trust at odds-on.
With that in mind, a bet on Dons to avoid defeat is the approach. Since February, as well as winning at Mansfield, Williamson’s side have drawn 1-1 with third-placed Wrexham while last weekend they were 3-1 victors at home to fifth-placed Crewe.
Key stat
Stockport have drawn four of their last five league fixtures.
Published on 22 March 2024inEFL
Last updated 17:10, 22 March 2024
