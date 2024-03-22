Stockport v MK Dons predictions, odds and betting tips: Dons can continue charge

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Stockport v MK Dons. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Stockport v MK Dons

You can watch Stockport v MK Dons in League Two at 5.15pm on Saturday, 23rd March, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football

Match prediction & best bet

MK Dons or draw double chance

2pts 21-20 Hills

Stockport v MK Dons odds

Stockport 4-5

MK Dons 7-2

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Stockport v MK Dons predictions

One win in seven has seen Stockport relinquish their lead at the top of League Two and their struggles have been so drastic that visitors MK Dons can leapfrog them with victory at Edgeley Park on Saturday.

When Dons appointed Mike Williamson as manager in October he inherited a side sitting in 16th. But they are now up to fourth having won 13 of their last 20 league matches.

Dons triumphed 2-1 at table-topping Mansfield earlier this month, and they will believe that they can repeat the feat against another promotion rival in Greater Manchester.

Since going on a 12-game winning run between September and November, Stockport have dropped points in 13 of their 19 league fixtures and they are difficult to trust at odds-on.

With that in mind, a bet on Dons to avoid defeat is the approach. Since February, as well as winning at Mansfield, Williamson’s side have drawn 1-1 with third-placed Wrexham while last weekend they were 3-1 victors at home to fifth-placed Crewe.

Key stat

Stockport have drawn four of their last five league fixtures.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.