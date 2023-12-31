Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City predictions, betting odds and tips: Owls to start 2024 with a win

Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 5.15pm Monday

Best bet

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City odds

Sheffield Wednesday 11-5

Hull City 7-5

Draw 11-5

Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City predictions

Sheffield Wednesday remain deep in relegation trouble in the Championship as they sit second bottom, six points from safety.

However, they have shown plenty of fight at home of late and can earn a valuable three points against Hull at Hillsborough on New Year's Day to kick off 2024 on a bright note.

The Owls have won two of their last three matches at home and in the other one were 1-0 up against Cardiff before conceding twice in the last 16 minutes to lose out narrowly 2-1.

Danny Rohl has clearly made an impact since his appointment in the middle of October and Wednesday go into this clash following an impressive 1-0 win at Preston on Friday.

Hull are up to sixth after seeing off Blackburn 3-2 last time out but they have been poor on the road, winning just one of their last five away matches, and this trip across Yorkshire could end in another defeat for Liam Rosenior's men.

