Leeds vs Southampton prediction, betting tips and odds: Saints can stop the rot

Where to watch Leeds vs Southampton

You can watch Leeds vs Southampton in the Championship at 12.30pm on Saturday, May 4th, live on Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 10-3 general

Leeds vs Southampton odds

Leeds 3-5

Southampton 9-2

Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leeds vs Southampton predictions

Leeds must end the Championship season on a winning note to stand any chance of pipping Ipswich to automatic promotion but they could be held by playoff-bound Southampton at Elland Road.

There is lingering hope of a top-two finish for Daniel Farke's hosts, who need to beat Southampton and hope that the Tractor Boys suffer a shock home defeat to second-bottom Huddersfield. But the betting offers a sobering assessment of the situation with Leeds 16-1 to finish second and Ipswich chalked up at 1-40.

Farke must attempt to keep his players focused on the job in hand because a potentially tricky test is in store against a Southampton side eager to draw a line under recent disappointments.

Saints have lost three on the spin – ending their own hopes of automatic promotion – and they could do with finding some form as they prepare for the important battles to come.

Russell Martin has a few injuries to contend with but will do his best to select a competitive side as he seeks a response to last weekend's 1-0 loss at home to Stoke, which prompted a negative reaction from Saints supporters.

Southampton's worst run of the season came in September when they lost four on the spin before registering a 3-1 home victory over Leeds, and there is a need for Saints to produce another strong performance against the Yorkshire giants, who could potentially be future playoff final foes later this month.

Saints may struggle to do the league double over Leeds but they look overpriced to pick up a point in West Yorkshire.

Key stat

Leeds have won only one of their last five matches.

Leeds vs Southampton team news

Leeds

Dan James and Pascal Struijk are unavailable and Patrick Bamford and Connor Roberts will be given late fitness tests.

Southampton

Joe Rothwell is a doubt while Stuart Armstrong, Juan Larios and Gavin Bazunu are not expected to feature until next season.

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Kamara, Gruev; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe.

Subs: Byram, Joseph, Cresswell, Cooper, Anthony, Shackleton, Bamford.

Southampton (4-3-3): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning; Smallbone, Downes, Aribo; Edozie, Adams, A Armstrong.

Subs: Charles, Harwood-Bellis, Brooks, Mara, Fraser, Bree, Rothwell.

Read more:

Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction, betting tips and odds: Tractor Boys can seal promotion in style

Birmingham vs Norwich prediction, betting tips and odds: Blues can give themselves a shot at survival

