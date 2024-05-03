Football accumulator tips for Saturday, May 4th: Back our 25-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

A fascinating final day in the Championship features a pair of clashes between strugglers and playoff hopefuls with Birmingham taking on Norwich and Plymouth hosting Hull. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 25-1 with Betfred.



Not got a Betfred account? New customers can click here to get £50 in bonuses when they place a £10 bet with Betfred.

All bets must be placed by 12.30pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Birmingham to beat Norwich

Leicester to beat Blackburn

Plymouth to beat Hull

Swansea to beat Millwall

Birmingham v Norwich

Birmingham are fighting for Championship survival and can give themselves a chance by defeating promotion-chasing Norwich at St Andrew's.

Leicester v Blackburn

Leicester clinched the Championship title on Monday and they can reach 100 points by defeating relegation-threatened Blackburn.

Plymouth v Hull

Plymouth have registered nine Championship home wins this season and can secure another against playoff hopefuls Hull to seal second tier survival.

Swansea v Millwall

Swansea are making eye-catching progress under Luke Williams and can nail down 13th place by ending mid-table Millwall's four-game winning streak.

Grab £50 in Betfred bonuses, including £40 in free bets, when you bet on the Racing Post football acca

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £40 in free bets and up to £50 in total bonuses when you bet on football.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME50

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £50 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK customers.

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code ' WELCOME50 '

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £50 in bonuses within ten hours of bet settlement

Free bets will consist of £20 to use on in-play markets, £20 on accumulators (4+ selections) and £10 in free spins (50 x £0.20) to use on Fishin’ Frenzy at Betfred Games.

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.