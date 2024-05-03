Football accumulator tips for Saturday, May 4th: Back our 25-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 25-1 with Betfred
A fascinating final day in the Championship features a pair of clashes between strugglers and playoff hopefuls with Birmingham taking on Norwich and Plymouth hosting Hull. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 25-1 with Betfred.
All bets must be placed by 12.30pm on Saturday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Birmingham to beat Norwich
Leicester to beat Blackburn
Plymouth to beat Hull
Swansea to beat Millwall
Birmingham v Norwich
Birmingham are fighting for Championship survival and can give themselves a chance by defeating promotion-chasing Norwich at St Andrew's.
Leicester v Blackburn
Leicester clinched the Championship title on Monday and they can reach 100 points by defeating relegation-threatened Blackburn.
Plymouth v Hull
Plymouth have registered nine Championship home wins this season and can secure another against playoff hopefuls Hull to seal second tier survival.
Swansea v Millwall
Swansea are making eye-catching progress under Luke Williams and can nail down 13th place by ending mid-table Millwall's four-game winning streak.
Published on 3 May 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 15:42, 3 May 2024
- Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction, betting tips and odds
- Oxford vs Peterborough League One playoff prediction, betting tips and odds
- Man City vs Wolves prediction, betting tips and odds: Back De Bruyne to inspire champions
- Leeds vs Southampton prediction, betting tips and odds
- Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction, betting tips and odds
