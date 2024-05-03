Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction, betting tips and odds: Tractor Boys can seal promotion in style

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Ipswich vs Huddersfield. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Ipswich vs Huddersfield

You can watch Ipswich vs Huddersfield in the Championship at 12.30pm on Saturday, May 4th, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Match prediction & best bet

Ipswich-Ipswich double result

1pt 4-5 BoyleSports

Ipswich vs Huddersfield odds

Ipswich 1-4

Huddersfield 11-1

Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Ipswich vs Huddersfield predictions

Ipswich have endured some nervy moments during the Championship run-in but they returned to second place on Tuesday with a vital victory at Coventry and can clinch promotion in style on Saturday.

April has been a testing month for the Tractor Boys, who went four league games without a victory for only the second time this season.

However, Kieran McKenna's side coped impressively with their pivotal midweek assignment at the CBS Arena and they fully deserve to be in a position of strength having accumulated 93 points.

Ipswich need just one more point against Huddersfield to get over the line but McKenna is unlikely to have any thoughts of playing for a draw against the second-bottom Terriers, who are heading for League One.

Huddersfield's fate was effectively sealed last weekend when they drew 1-1 at home to Birmingham. They are three points adrift of safety but their goal difference is 15 inferior to fourth-bottom Plymouth, so even victory in Suffolk will almost certainly not be enough for the Terriers.

The Yorkshiremen have won just nine times in the league this season and only three have come on their travels.

They have attempted to play on the front foot since Andre Breitenreiter took charge in February, but Huddersfield have not scored more than once in any of their last 11 fixtures.

Defensive discipline has also slipped in recent weeks with heavy defeats at Preston (1-4) and at home to Swansea (0-4), and the Terriers could be on the end of another hiding at Portman Road.

Ipswich are the Championship's leading scorers with 90 goals and they can get the promotion party started with a high-scoring success.

Key stat

Huddersfield have conceded the first goal in each of their last three matches.

Ipswich vs Huddersfield team news

Ipswich

Wes Burns, Leif Davis and Harry Clarke are doubts. Janoi Donacien and Brandon Williams remain sidelined.

Huddersfield

Tom Lees and Jonathan Hogg remain unavailable for the Terriers.

Probable teams

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Hladky; Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo, Hutchinson, Sarmiento, Broadhead; Hirst.

Subs: Moore, Burns, Taylor, Jackson, Chaplin, Woolfenden, Travis.

Huddersfield (3-5-2): Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Spencer; Turton, Matos, Rudoni, Kasumu, Thomas; Healey, Ward.

Subs: Radulovic, Koroma, Wiles, Burgzorg, Headley, Edwards, Jackson.

Read more:

Leeds vs Southampton prediction, betting tips and odds: Saints can stop the rot

Birmingham vs Norwich prediction, betting tips and odds: Blues can give themselves a shot at survival

