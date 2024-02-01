Bristol City v Leeds predictions, odds and betting tips: Promotion hopefuls could falter at Ashton Gate

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Bristol City v Leeds

You can watch Bristol City v Leeds in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, February 2, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Bristol City or draw double chance

1pt 6-5 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Bristol City v Leeds odds

Bristol City 4-1

Leeds 7-10

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bristol City v Leeds team news

Bristol City

Scott Twine has joined Mark Sykes, Kal Naismith, Rob Atkinson and Ayman Benarous on the sidelines.

Leeds

Karl Darlow, Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas remain unavailable for Daniel Farke's visitors. Dan James could return after missing last week's FA Cup draw against Plymouth.

Bristol City v Leeds predictions

A run of four straight victories has boosted Leeds's hopes of a top-two finish in the Championship, but they have lacked consistency on their travels and may come unstuck at Bristol City on Friday evening.

Daniel Farke's visitors have made a strong start to 2024 and Leeds head to Ashton Gate knowing that victory would lift them into the automatic promotion places for the first time this season.

A top-two finish should be the aim for Leeds, who possess some outstanding attacking talent. Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe and Dan James have netted respective league goal tallies of 12, ten and ten, but the biggest threat to City could come from a rejuvenated Patrick Bamford, who has scored four goals in his last five starts.

Leeds have plenty of attacking assets but their defence can wilt when put under serious pressure.

Farke's side have conceded just 26 league goals but 15 of those have come on the road and Leeds's away record – six wins, two draws and six defeats – is putting their promotion push in jeopardy.

Away from Elland Road, Leeds have lost to three teams outside of the top ten and they are likely to challenged by a Bristol City side heading in the right direction under their bright manager Liam Manning.

The Robins have lost only two of their last 11 games and have outshot the opposition in each of their last five matches.

They have hosted two Premier League teams in the FA Cup, beating West Ham 1-0 before a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest in the fourth round, and look overpriced to take at least a point against Leeds.

Key stat

Bristol City have lost only two of their last 11 matches.

Probable teams

Bristol City (3-4-2-1): O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie; Bell, Williams, Gardner-Hickman, Pring; Knight, Mehmeti; Wells.

Subs: Bajic; McCrorie, James, Cornick, King, Conway, Roberts, Knight-Lebel, Nelson.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; James, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford.

Subs: Klaesson, Cooper, Piroe, Anthony, Shackleton, Byram, Poveda, Gelhardt, Joseph.

