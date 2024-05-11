West Brom vs Southampton prediction, betting tips and odds: Tense opening leg in store

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on West Brom vs Southampton. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch West Brom vs Southampton

You can watch West Brom vs Southampton in the Championship playoffs at 2.15pm on Sunday 12 May, live on Sky Sports Football

Match prediction & best bet

Under 2.5 goals

1pt 4-5 bet365

You can bet on West Brom vs Southampton here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

West Brom vs Southampton odds

West Brom 7-4

Southampton 31-20

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Brom vs Southampton predictions

Southampton completed a league double over West Brom and finished 12 points clear of them in the final Championship standings but they could be set for a nervy playoff semi-final first leg at the Hawthorns.

Both teams had suffered three straight defeats before regaining their composure on the final day of the season, with West Brom winning 3-0 at home to Preston and Southampton edging past playoff rivals Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road.

The Saints are likely to dictate the tempo of this game with their possession-based approach but Baggies boss Carlos Corberan is tactically astute and will have a plan in place to make life difficult for his visitors.

With nine wins in their last 12 home league games, some will believe West Brom can utilise that advantage and claim a vital first-leg lead.

But they do lack the firepower of their opponents, which is why a low-scoring encounter makes the most punting appeal.

The only West Brom player to hit double figures in all competitions this season is Brandon Thomas-Asante, who has netted 12 times in 41 appearances, and 14 of their last 20 home league outings have featured no more than two goals.

Corberan won’t want to get in a straight shootout with this free-scoring Southampton side, who have a wealth of attacking options at their disposal including Adam Armstrong and Che Adams, who have scored a combined 39 goals this season.

With West Brom expected to take a cautious approach, goals may be in short supply, especially given the magnitude of the occasion.

In Southampton’s 2-0 win at Hawthorns in February, there were only six shots on target and it is difficult to see this being a high-octane affair, with the midfield battle likely to be key in the final outcome.

Key stat

West Brom have lost only four of their last 24 home league games

West Brom vs Southampton team news

West Brom

Jayson Molumby and Daryl Dike remain the only injury absentees for the Baggies.

Southampton

Gavin Bazunu, Juan Larios and Stuart Armstrong are all unavailable but Che Adams is expected to be fit. Ross Stewart is back in contention and should be involved from the substitutes bench.

Probable teams

West Brom (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Wallace, Diangana, Johnston; Thomas-Asante.

Subs: Chalobah, Phillips, M'Vila, Ajayi, Maja, Swift, Reach, Fellows.

Southampton (4-3-3): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Downes, Aribo; Brooks, A Armstrong, Adams.

Subs: Stephens, Stewart, Fraser, Edozie, Rothwell, Sulemana, Charles, Bree.

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on West Brom vs Southampton

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on West Brom vs Southampton in the Championship playoffs.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on West Brom vs Southampton.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.