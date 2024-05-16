Southampton vs West Brom prediction, betting tips and odds: Baggies can bag a trip to Wembley

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Southampton vs West Brom. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Southampton vs West Brom

You can watch Southampton vs West Brom in the Championship playoff semi-final, second leg at 8pm on Friday May 17, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

West Brom

1pt 15-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Southampton vs West Brom predictions

West Brom were frustrated after drawing 0-0 at home to Southampton in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final but they are as determined as ever to realise their promotion dream and look overpriced to win the second leg at the St Mary's.

Albion have not played at Wembley since April 2008 when they were beaten 1-0 by Portsmouth in an FA Cup semi-final.

However, an imminent return to the national stadium looks possible at the expense of Southampton, who have failed to convince over the final third of the promotion race.

Plan A for Southampton was to secure automatic promotion and they were second at the 30-game mark having put together a 22-match unbeaten run.

At that stage Russell Martin's side were on course to go straight up but they lost their way over the last three months, losing seven of 16 league games, and are still looking to rediscover their rhythm and confidence.

The Saints snapped a three-game losing sequence on the final weekend of the regular season with a 2-1 victory at Leeds, but they were less impressive in last Sunday's goalless draw at the Hawthorns and were slightly fortunate to return south with a level scoreline.

Southampton have stuck faithfully to their manager's possession-based style but they run the risk of being caught out in high pressure situations.

They coughed up the ball in some dangerous areas last weekend and were ultimately grateful for a couple of smart saves from Alex McCarthy.

Saints were also assisted by the stifling hot conditions at the Hawthorns which made it tough for West Brom to maintain the intensity and effectiveness of their high press.

However, Albion will get a second chance to use those tactics and it is one which they can grab with both hands.

Southampton's excellent Championship home record of 15 wins three draws and five defeats has been the bedrock of their promotion push but they have had issues against some of the better teams.

They took just seven points from the five games at home to fellow top-six teams and that included last November's 2-1 triumph at home to West Brom, which was laced with good fortune.

Albion were beaten on that occasion despite creating some great chances and winning the shot count 14-10.

Carlos Corberan's side are capable of playing to a similar standard this week and they might achieve a better outcome.

Key stat

Southampton have failed to score in three of their last four matches.

Southampton vs West Brom team news

Southampton

Che Adams will be assessed but Gavin Bazunu, Stuart Armstrong and Juan Larios are ruled out.

West Brom

Jayson Molumby and Daryl Dike are unavailable.

Probable teams

Southampton (3-5-2): McCarthy; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Walker-Peters, Smallbone, Downes, Aribo, Manning; Adams, A Armstrong.

Subs: Mara, Stewart, Bree, Rothwell, Sulemana, Edozie, Charles, Fraser, Brooks.

West Brom (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Fellows, Diangana, Johnston; Thomas-Asante.

Subs: Wallace, Maja, M'Vila, Reach, Swift, Ajayi, Phillips, Chalobah, Weimann.

