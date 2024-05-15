Leeds vs Norwich prediction, betting tips and odds: Yorkshire heavyweights can box on

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Leeds vs Norwich. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Leeds vs Norwich

You can watch Leeds vs Norwich in the Championship playoff semi-final, second leg at 8pm on Thursday May 16, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Leeds & over 2.5 goals

1pt 8-5 BoyleSports

Leeds vs Norwich odds

Leeds 8-13

Norwich 9-2

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leeds vs Norwich predictions

Leeds have never won promotion via the playoff system but they can advance to this season's Championship final by defeating Norwich at Elland Road.

An extended campaign was not the preferred option for Leeds, who had been hoping to secure a top-two finish, and the Yorkshire giants must have felt a bit apprehensive before last Sunday's semi-final first leg at Carrow Road after their struggles towards the end of the regular season.

Leeds collected only four points from their final six league games, conceding 12 goals in the process, and their sticky spell prompted a rethink from manager Daniel Farke, who opted for an extra midfielder in Archie Gray and went without a recognised centre-forward in Norfolk.

The tactical shift proved worthwhile as Leeds largely negated their hosts and finished the game in the ascendancy.

However, it was a game of very few chances and Farke will be almost certainly be planning a more adventurous approach for the return match.

Leeds have tasted defeat in recent home fixtures against Blackburn (1-0) and Southampton (2-1), but they are usually a tough proposition at Elland Road and were unbeaten there in the opening eight months of the season.

A fast start can be expected from the home side and Norwich may find it difficult to weather the storm.

The Canaries have conceded 42 away league goals this season, which is second only to basement boys Rotherham.

David Wagner's side have kept just three away clean sheets and may find themselves having to chase the game from fairly early on.

Norwich are sure to have an alternative plan and should carry a threat even if top scorer Josh Sargent fails to shake off the ankle injury which forced his withdrawal towards the end of the opening leg.

Attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara is a danger man having weighed in with 13 league goals and 12 assists, and talented wide player Jonathan Rowe should be a further along in terms of fitness after a 59-minute first-leg appearance in his first start since January.

However, the majority of goalmouth action is likely to be in and around the Norwich penalty area with visiting goalkeeper Angus Gunn seemingly assured of a busy night.

Leeds's home Championship goals tally of 43 was fourth in the division and their home xG of 50.45 was right at the top.

Farke's side have not always shown a ruthless edge but they have looked refocused since the start of the playoffs and can advance to Wembley with an entertaining, high-scoring success.

Key stat

Leeds have scored two or more goals in 12 of their last 18 home league games

Leeds vs Norwich team news

Leeds

Patrick Bamford (knee) and Pascal Struijk (groin) remain sidelined but Dan James (abdominal strain) came off the bench at the weekend.

Norwich

Liam Gibbs (muscle strain) and Onel Hernandez (foot) are unavailable and Ashley Barnes (calf) and Josh Sargent (ankle) are doubts.

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe.

Subs: Byram, Roberts, Anthony, Gelhardt, Joseph, James, Cooper, Shackleton.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Nunez, McLean; Rowe, Sara, Sainz; Van Hooijdonk.

Subs: Sorensen, McCallum, Sargent, Batth, Hanley, Fisher, Welch, Barnes.

