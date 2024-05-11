Norwich vs Leeds prediction, betting tips and odds: Canaries can secure first-leg lead

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Norwich vs Leeds. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Norwich vs Leeds

You can watch Norwich vs Leeds in the Championship playoff semi-final first leg at 12pm on Sunday, May 12.

Norwich vs Leeds is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Norwich

1pt 23-10 Betfair, Hills

Norwich vs Leeds odds

Norwich 23-10

Leeds 6-5

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Norwich vs Leeds predictions

Norwich finished 17 points adrift of Leeds in the Championship table but they can forge ahead of the Yorkshire side in the playoff scrap by winning this semi-final first leg at Carrow Road.

Having racked up 90 points, Leeds can feel aggrieved to have ended up in the playoffs.

Their response to Premier League relegation was largely impressive and a happy ending remains possible if they play their best football over the next two weeks.

However, Leeds's status as 13-8 favourites to win the playoffs doesn't sit comfortably with their recent dramatic drop off in performance.

Going into the Easter fixtures, Daniel Farke's side were top of the Championship having racked up 37 points from their previous 13 matches.

But they registered only two victories over their final eight outings and ended up six points short of Ipswich in the automatic promotion race.

Leeds delivered several poor performances during the run-in, including a 4-0 reverse at QPR when the stakes were at their highest.

And a little more than two weeks on from their dismal Loftus Road loss, they can ill-afford a similarly poor performance.

While the pressure seems to be getting to Leeds, there is a sense of excitement in the Norwich camp as they seek to build on a strong second half of the campaign.

The Canaries were 13th at the turn of the year with seemingly little prospect of an extended season. However, they have looked a totally different proposition since their injury problems abated with key striker Josh Sargent making a massive impact.

Sargent has helped himself to 13 goals in his last 21 league appearances and taken some of the weight of responsibility away from consistent contributor Gabriel Sara, who has delivered 13 goals and 12 assists.

Both players have the ability and temperament to make the difference in big games and their excellence could be key to Norwich securing a first-leg lead.

Key stat

Leeds have lost four of their last six matches

Norwich vs Leeds team news

Norwich

Liam Gibbs (muscle strain), Onel Hernandez (foot) and Ashley Barnes (calf) remain unavailable.

Leeds

Patrick Bamford (knee) will play no part in either leg of the semi-final but Dan James (abdominal strain) is back in contention.

Probable teams

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, McCallum; Sorensen, McLean; Sara, Nunez, Sainz; Sargent.

Subs: Rowe, Giannoulis, Van Hooijdonk, Batth, Hanley, Fisher, Welch, Aboh.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe.

Subs: Byram, Roberts, Anthony, Gelhardt, Joseph, James, Cooper, Shackleton.

