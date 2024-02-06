Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and tips: Hosts can reach final
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Wednesday's semi-finals in the Africa Cup of Nations
Where to watch Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria v South Africa
BBC Two, Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, 5pm Wednesday
Ivory Coast v DR Congo
BBC Three & Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm Wednesday
Best bets
Under 1.5 goals in Nigeria v South Africa
1pt 31-20 Betfair
Ivory Coast
2pts 6-5 Coral
Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions
A dramatic Africa Cup of Nations is nearing its conclusion with both semi-finals taking place on Wednesday.
Outright favourites Nigeria take on South Africa in the earlier kick-off before hosts Ivory Coast face the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second matchup, looking to reach Sunday's final.
Nigeria v South Africa
Nigeria’s attacking talent was the topic of much discussion before the Africa Cup of Nations, but it has been their defence that has stood them in good stead and they have conceded just one goal at the tournament.
That came in their opening 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea and since then they have won four games while keeping clean sheets. Three of those matches finished 1-0, showing the defensive resilience of the team under pressure.
They now face a South Africa side who have also been solid at the back. Bafana Bafana have kept four clean sheets in a row and produced a major shock when getting the better of Morocco in the round of 16 before they beat Cape Verde on penalties at the quarter-final stage.
A settled back five who all play for South African's top club team Mamelodi Sundowns has been crucial to their success but Hugo Broos’ men have struggled going forward and have failed to score in three of their five matches at the tournament.
Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen is also a major doubt with an abdominal injury and this could become a cagey clash in his absence.
A game with such high stakes between two defences who are thriving looks unlikely to produce more than a single goal in 90 minutes.
Ivory Coast v DR Congo
Hosts Ivory Coast have looked destined to depart the Africa Cup of Nations a few times throughout the tournament but have demonstrated their fighting spirit and can get the better of the Democratic Republic of Congo in their semi-final.
The Elephants edged past Senegal in the round of 16 and needed two last-minute goals to sneak past Mali in the quarter-final as Simon Andringa scored a 90th-minute equaliser before Oumar Diakite found a 122nd-minute winner in extra time.
They face a Democratic Republic of Congo side who have won just one of their last eight games, a 3-1 victory over Guinea in the last eight.
The Leopards had drawn all four of their games at the tournament before that, beating Egypt in a penalty shootout in the round of 16.
Their battling qualities must be admired but they may come up short against an Ivory Coast team who have a class edge and home support behind them.
Published on 6 February 2024inAfrica Cup of Nations
Last updated 15:23, 6 February 2024
