Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and tips: Hosts may fall short

Where to watch Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations

Mali v Ivory Coast

Sky Sports Football, 5pm Saturday

Cape Verde v South Africa

BBC Three & Sky Sports Football, 8pm Saturday

Best bets

Mali draw no bet

2pts 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

South Africa

1pt 19-10 general

Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions

Mali v Ivory Coast

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast finally announced themselves at the tournament with a penalty shootout victory over Senegal in the round of 16 but they face another tough test as they take on neighbours Mali in the quarter-finals.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last 11 games after topping Group E and beating Burkina Faso 2-1 in the last 16.

Mali have progressed from the quarter-finals on all five occasions that they have reached this stage of the tournament and this year may be no different.

Ivory Coast have scored only three goals and have lost to Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea so look short enough to get the win.

Mali may have been underestimated by the odds-compilers. They have scored 11 times in their last five matches and could spoil the party for the hosts.

This could be a cagey affair though, so take the stalemate out of the equation and side with Mali in the draw-no-bet market.

Cape Verde v South Africa

Bookmakers have found it difficult to split South Africa and Cape Verde in Saturday's quarter-final but it looks worth sticking with Bafana Bafana to reach the last four.

They produced a major upset in getting the better of tournament favourites Morocco in the round of 16 but they were good value for that success and their defensive strength could be key.

The back five that kept out Morocco all play for Mamedoli Sundowns and their cohesion is clear to see.

Hugo Broos’s men have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches and can get the better of a Cape Verde side who have lost four of their last ten games.

