Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and tips: Mali and Morocco should secure passage to quarter-finals
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Tuesday's matches from the Africa Cup of Nations.
Where to watch Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations matches
Mali v Burkina Faso
Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 5pm Tuesday
Morocco v South Africa
Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm Tuesday
Best bets
Mali to win & under 3.5 goals
1pt 8-5 Coral
Morocco to win to nil
1pt 5-4 general
Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions
Mali have won seven and drawn one of their eight meetings with Burkina Faso and they should again have their measure on Tuesday to claim a place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.
The Eagles impressed in their opening Group E clash with South Africa and built upon that 2-0 success with draws against Tunisia and Namibia to top the section, and there is a feeling they are just getting going in the tournament.
Strong defending has been the key to their success and they should have too much for Burkina Faso, who stuttered their way to second place in Group D.
The Stallions needed an injury-time penalty from Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore to beat Mauritania and despite being pegged back by a late Algeria equaliser on matchday two, they had little to shout about in a closing 2-0 defeat to Angola.
Eight of Mali's last ten competitive matches have featured no more than two goals and, given they are strong enough defensively to come out on top, backing the Eagles to win in 90 minutes and under 3.5 goals appeals.
The final last-16 clash should result in a routine victory for World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, who take on South Africa.
Bafana Bafana beat Namibia 4-0 in their second group game but that is the only time they have found the net in their last five outings.
They have been the only team to have beaten the Atlas Lions in their last 12 matches, winning a qualifier 2-1 in Johannesburg in June, but Walid Regragui's side have looked strong in wins over Tanzania and Zambia and a draw against DR Congo.
The potential return of Youssef En-Nesyri up front should be a boost and, as they have let in just one goal in their last five competitive games, Morocco can triumph inside 90 minutes without conceding.
Published on 29 January 2024inAfrica Cup of Nations
Last updated 16:57, 29 January 2024
