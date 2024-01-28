Monday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and tips: End of the road for troubled hosts

Where to watch Monday's Africa Cup of Nations matches

Cape Verde v Mauritania

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 5pm Monday

Senegal v Ivory Coast

Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event & BBC Three, 8pm Monday

Best bets

Senegal

1pt 11-8 general

Cape Verde

2pts 19-20 Coral

Monday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast scraped through to the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams but that was not enough to save manager Jean-Louis Gasset from the sack.

The Elephants made the drastic decision to get rid of Gasset two days after their 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea on matchday three so interim boss Emerse Fae will lead them into Monday's heavyweight knockout clash with Senegal.

It is a bizarre situation for the Afcon hosts, who beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their Group A opener before a 1-0 loss to Nigeria and the shocking result against Equatorial Guinea.

They will need a significant new-manager bounce if they are to upset Senegal, who cruised through as Group C winners. The Lions of Teranga scored eight goals in wins over Gambia, Cameroon and Guinea and are a tempting price to end the Ivorians' troubled tournament inside 90 minutes.

Cape Verde look a good bet for victory over Mauritania in the first game of the day. Mauritania stunned Algeria on matchday three in Group D, winning 1-0 despite having only 25 per cent of possession.

That was their first victory at an Afcon finals and it was enough to seal third place in the section despite defeats to Angola and Burkina Faso in their first two games.

Cape Verde qualified in more comprehensive fashion, topping Group B ahead of continental giants Egypt and Ghana. Two years ago they were reduced to nine men in a 2-0 last-16 defeat to Senegal but they should be backed to reach the quarter-finals this time around.

