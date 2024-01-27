Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and tips: Pharaohs too strong

Where to watch Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations action

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea

Sky Sports Football, 5pm Sunday

Egypt v DR Congo

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Sunday

Best bets

Serhou Guirassy to score at any time for Guinea

1pt 11-5 bet365

Egypt

2pts 29-20 general

Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea

Equatorial Guinea have been one of the stories of the Africa Cup of Nations, topping Group A ahead of heavyweights Nigeria and hosts Ivory Coast.

Former Middlesbrough and Birmingham striker Emilio Nsue has opened up a considerable lead at the top of the goalscoring charts after netting five times in the group stages, where the National Thunder were the top scorers.

Bookmakers have not been so impressed by those performances, however. Their nine goals came from an expected goals of 3.97, and they are priced up as underdogs when they take on Guinea in Sunday’s round-of-16 clash.

The National Elephants finished third in Group C but that does not tell the whole story.

They picked up a point against Cameroon with ten men for the majority of the match and finished behind the Indomitable Lions only on goals scored, with Senegal runaway winners.

Striker Serhou Guirassy was injured for the first two games but started against Senegal and is one of the top-scoring strikers in Europe this season.

The Stuttgart forward has 17 goals in 14 Bundesliga games and could be a value selection to get on the scoresheet.

Egypt v DR Congo

Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo both drew all three group games and progressed in second behind dominant winners of their section.

The Pharaohs are fancied to break the run of stalemates however, even without talisman Mo Salah, who has a hamstring injury.

No team had more shots than the North Africans’ 59 in the group stages and there is still plenty of talent in this team even without their Liverpool forward.

Egypt have reached the final of five of the last six Afcon tournaments that they have qualified for and it should take a team better than the DR Congo to knock them out of this edition.

The Leopards did well to hold Morocco to a draw in the group stage but have won only one of their last ten games, scoring eight goals in that time.

Defence in Congo’s strength so a high-scoring affair looks unlikely but Egypt can edge a victory.

