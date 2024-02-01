Friday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and tips: Super Eagles may not have things all their own way

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Friday's Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria v Angola

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, 5pm Friday

DR Congo v Guinea

BBC Three & Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Nigeria to win & both teams to score

1pt 9-2 bet365

Under 1.5 goals in DR Congo v Guinea

2pts 11-8 Betfair

Friday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions

The 34th Africa Cup of Nations has been a tournament of upsets, with no quarter-finalist from Cameroon two years ago reaching that last eight this time around.

Nigeria v Angola

The quarter-finals begin with Nigeria, who have assumed title favouritism after Senegal and Morocco exited in the last 16, taking on Angola in Abidjan on Friday.

Nigeria have yet to lose en route to the last eight and beat Cameroon 2-0 in the first knockout round.

There were concerns that the Super Eagles were slightly top-heavy due to their array of attacking talents, but manager Jose Peseiro has done a good job of making sure his defence is sturdy enough.

However, Nigeria will likely have to work hard for a place in the last four when they meet Angola. The Black Sable Antelopes are unbeaten in their last ten matches and beat Namibia 3-0 in the last 16.

Pedro Goncalves’s men have scored in their last five matches and could again make their mark against the Super Eagles.

Both teams have found the net in five of Nigeria’s last nine games while Angola have been a threat on the counter attack, an area they where they could cause Nigeria problems, throughout the tournament.

The Super Eagles’ class may eventually tell, though, so backing both teams to score in a Nigeria win looks the way to go.

DR Congo v Guinea

The Democratic Republic of Congo have progressed to the last eight of the Africa Cup of Nations without winning a game in 90 minutes, with four stalemates and a penalty shootout success over Egypt seeing them reach this stage.

Their quarter-final foes are Guinea, who scored the latest goal in tournament history to beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in the round of 16.

The two sides have scored just six goals between them in eight games at the tournament and it looks wise to bank on Friday's clash being extremely tight.

DR Congo have been wasteful so far, underperforming their expected goals tally by 3.6, while Guinea have taken the fewest shots of any team still standing.

A single goal could be enough to settle matters in Abidjan.

