Friday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and tips: Super Eagles may not have things all their own way
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Friday's quarter-finals in the Africa Cup of Nations
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Where to watch Friday's Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria v Angola
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, 5pm Friday
DR Congo v Guinea
BBC Three & Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm Friday
Best bets
Nigeria to win & both teams to score
1pt 9-2 bet365
Under 1.5 goals in DR Congo v Guinea
2pts 11-8 Betfair
Friday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions
The 34th Africa Cup of Nations has been a tournament of upsets, with no quarter-finalist from Cameroon two years ago reaching that last eight this time around.
Nigeria v Angola
The quarter-finals begin with Nigeria, who have assumed title favouritism after Senegal and Morocco exited in the last 16, taking on Angola in Abidjan on Friday.
Nigeria have yet to lose en route to the last eight and beat Cameroon 2-0 in the first knockout round.
There were concerns that the Super Eagles were slightly top-heavy due to their array of attacking talents, but manager Jose Peseiro has done a good job of making sure his defence is sturdy enough.
However, Nigeria will likely have to work hard for a place in the last four when they meet Angola. The Black Sable Antelopes are unbeaten in their last ten matches and beat Namibia 3-0 in the last 16.
Pedro Goncalves’s men have scored in their last five matches and could again make their mark against the Super Eagles.
Both teams have found the net in five of Nigeria’s last nine games while Angola have been a threat on the counter attack, an area they where they could cause Nigeria problems, throughout the tournament.
The Super Eagles’ class may eventually tell, though, so backing both teams to score in a Nigeria win looks the way to go.
DR Congo v Guinea
The Democratic Republic of Congo have progressed to the last eight of the Africa Cup of Nations without winning a game in 90 minutes, with four stalemates and a penalty shootout success over Egypt seeing them reach this stage.
Their quarter-final foes are Guinea, who scored the latest goal in tournament history to beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in the round of 16.
The two sides have scored just six goals between them in eight games at the tournament and it looks wise to bank on Friday's clash being extremely tight.
DR Congo have been wasteful so far, underperforming their expected goals tally by 3.6, while Guinea have taken the fewest shots of any team still standing.
A single goal could be enough to settle matters in Abidjan.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 1 February 2024inAfrica Cup of Nations
Last updated 15:24, 1 February 2024
- Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and tips: Mali and Morocco should secure passage to quarter-finals
- Monday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and tips: End of the road for troubled hosts
- Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: South Africa set to stun Tunisia
- Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and tips: Mali and Morocco should secure passage to quarter-finals
- Monday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and tips: End of the road for troubled hosts
- Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: South Africa set to stun Tunisia