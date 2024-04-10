BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 11 predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
Free darts tips, best bets and predictions for Week 11 of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League, plus new customers can get £40 in BetMGM free bets
Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts
Each Night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday
Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 11
P Wright over 94.5 average v L Humphries
2pts 8-11 bet365
R Cross over 96.5 average v L Littler
2pts 10-11 bet365
N Aspinall to beat M van Gerwen
1pt 11-8 general
Over 9.5 legs in N Aspinall v M van Gerwen
2pts 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power
BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 11 predictions
Premier League debutants and pace-setters Luke Littler and Luke Humphries seem to be in red-hot form whenever they toe the oche but their opponents in Birmingham may well rise to the challenge on Night 11.
Humphries, a three-time Thursday night winner, takes on Peter Wright in the opener at the Utilita Arena before Littler, winner of the last two rounds, plays Rob Cross.
Big numbers from the two Lukes can pretty much be guaranteed and without many messy legs that should ensure that Wright and Cross score well, too.
Wright, who averaged 109.5 in defeat to Gerwyn Price in Manchester a week ago, is having a nightmare Premier League but his performances are picking up. He can clear a 94.5 average against the world champ.
Cross has also gone off the boil over the past four Thursdays but can rise above 96.5 against The Nuke.
The third quarter-final pits Gerwyn Price against Michael Smith in a repeat of last week’s semi-final which the Iceman won 6-3.
And finally it’s Michael van Gerwen against Nathan Aspinall, fourth versus third in the table and The Asp has to be a bit of value. Van Gerwen has beaten Aspinall twice, both times by 6-4 scorelines, but those games were in February when the Dutchman was flying.
BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule
Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1
Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8
Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15
Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22
Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29
Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7
Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14
Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21
Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28
Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4
Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11
Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18
Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25
Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2
Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9
Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16
Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23
Published on 10 April 2024inPremier League Darts
Last updated 16:35, 10 April 2024
- BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 10 predictions and betting tips
- BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Nine predictions and betting tips
- BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Eight predictions and betting tips
- BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Seven predictions and betting tips
- BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Six predictions and betting tips
- Claim a total of £300 in free bets for the Masters 2024: Exclusive betting offer
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Grand National free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for the festival
- Paddy Power Grand National offer: get £20 in free bets for the Festival
- Bet365 Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
