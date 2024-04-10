BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 11 predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on Premier League Darts.

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each Night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 11

P Wright over 94.5 average v L Humphries

2pts 8-11 bet365

R Cross over 96.5 average v L Littler

2pts 10-11 bet365

N Aspinall to beat M van Gerwen

1pt 11-8 general

Over 9.5 legs in N Aspinall v M van Gerwen

2pts 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 11 predictions

Premier League debutants and pace-setters Luke Littler and Luke Humphries seem to be in red-hot form whenever they toe the oche but their opponents in Birmingham may well rise to the challenge on Night 11.

Humphries, a three-time Thursday night winner, takes on Peter Wright in the opener at the Utilita Arena before Littler, winner of the last two rounds, plays Rob Cross.

Big numbers from the two Lukes can pretty much be guaranteed and without many messy legs that should ensure that Wright and Cross score well, too.

Wright, who averaged 109.5 in defeat to Gerwyn Price in Manchester a week ago, is having a nightmare Premier League but his performances are picking up. He can clear a 94.5 average against the world champ.

Cross has also gone off the boil over the past four Thursdays but can rise above 96.5 against The Nuke.

The third quarter-final pits Gerwyn Price against Michael Smith in a repeat of last week’s semi-final which the Iceman won 6-3.

And finally it’s Michael van Gerwen against Nathan Aspinall, fourth versus third in the table and The Asp has to be a bit of value. Van Gerwen has beaten Aspinall twice, both times by 6-4 scorelines, but those games were in February when the Dutchman was flying.

BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1

Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8

Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15

Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22

Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29

Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7

Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14

Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21

Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28

Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4

Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11

Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18

Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25

Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2

Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

