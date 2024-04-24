BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 13 predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
Free darts tips, best bets and predictions for Week 13 of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League, plus new customers can get £40 in BetMGM free bets
Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts
Each night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday
Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 13
M van Gerwen to win & record highest checkout v P Wright
3pts 8-11 bet365
N Aspinall to beat L Humphries
1pt 2-1 bet365
BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 13 predictions
Poor Peter Wright cannot wait for Premier League 2024 to come to an end, and we shouldn’t expect the dying embers of his campaign to burn any brighter.
Snakebite has had a dismal time of it with just two match wins in the first 12 weeks, leaving him marooned at the foot of the table heading to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool for Night 13.
The Scot is drawn to play Michael van Gerwen in the third quarter-final and the Dutchman should win easily.
The Green Machine has savoured four Thursday night triumphs this Premier League season and threw well at the weekend's European Grand Pri, where he reached the semi-finals. At the same event Wright was bundled out by journeyman Mickey Mansell in round one with an 88 average, which was an improvement on the 77 average he threw in defeat to Nathan Aspinall in Rotterdam last Thursday.
Wright is really struggling and if Van Gerwen does win easily then it follows he ought to do so with the highest checkout, a double which is an 8-11 chance.
Aspinall himself took the laurels in Rotterdam last Thursday and is in the thick of the qualification scrap for the playoffs.
In Liverpool he takes on Luke Humphries and at 2-1 he is being underrated. Cool Hand Luke has won only two matches in the last four weeks and while he is sublime when he is flying, the gutsy Asp will raise his game and is more than capable of landing the odds.
BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule
Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1
Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8
Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15
Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22
Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29
Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7
Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14
Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21
Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28
Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4
Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11
Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18
Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25
Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2
Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9
Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16
Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23
Published on 24 April 2024
Last updated 17:20, 24 April 2024
