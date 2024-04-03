BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 10 predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on Premier League Darts.

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each Night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Ten

Nathan Aspinall to beat Rob Cross

1pt Evs general

L Humphries to hit most 180s on Night Ten

1pt 11-5 bet365

BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 10 predictions

Nathan Aspinall versus Rob Cross part five - and why should this contest map out differently from the previous four?

That’s what punters are asking themselves going into Night Ten of the Premier League in Manchester, where The Asp is aiming to beat Voltage yet again after already meting out four defeats to his rival.

The interesting thing, given that Aspinall exerts such a stranglehold over the former world champion, is ahead of him in the standings and above him in the world rankings, is that he’s still the outsider.

The law of averages says Cross will get his man at some point but the prices say get on Aspinall to keep his run going.

The Englishmen toe the oche first at the AO Arena ahead of a much-anticipated shootout between Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen, a repeat of last week’s semi-final which the 17-year-old won en route to claiming Thursday night glory for the first time.

The bottom half features quarter-finals between stragglers, Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price, who hit the stage straight after man-of-the-moment Luke Humphries has battled it out with Michael Smith.

Humphries arrives in the north-west on top of the table, a three-time nightly winner and fresh from a stunning display in Munich at the German Grand Prix in which he crushed Van Gerwen 8-1 in the final with a 112 average.

He’s simply on fire and is 2-1 to win Night Ten, although the 11-5 that he lands the most 180s on the night is more attractive. If he reaches the final - win or lose - he looks almost certain to nab that accolade.

BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1

Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8

Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15

Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22

Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29

Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7

Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14

Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21

Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28

Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4

Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11

Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18

Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25

Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2

Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

