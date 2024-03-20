BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Eight predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on Premier League Darts.

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each Night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Eight

N Aspinall to beat R Cross

M Smith to beat L Littler

P Wright to average over 94.5 v L Humphries

BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Eight predictions

Nathan Aspinall probably couldn’t have hand-picked a better opponent than Rob Cross for their quarter-final showdown on night eight of the Premier League in Dublin.

Aspinall and Cross have met three times in the competition over the past four weeks and The Asp has won the lot.

But while the balance of power may have shifted in Aspinall’s favour, Cross is still the favourite and has to be worth taking on.

The tournament reaches its halfway point at the 3Arena with Luke Humphries heading the table and Peter Wright still rooted to the foot – and they meet in the opening match of the night.

There is nothing to suggest Cool Hand, winner on each of the last two Thursdays, is going to do anything other than win and win well, although Snakebite did finally get on the board last week by beating Gerwyn Price 6-5 to earn his first win at the seventh attempt.

Wright was then battered 6-1 by Humphries in the semis but he did average almost 99 in defeat and given the world champion is playing so well and producing 15-darters and less at will, we can expect a game where the averages are again high.

The Scot’s average is in at 94.5, which seems low enough.

Michael Smith looks a massive price at 21-10 against Luke Littler in a rematch of a game from two weeks ago which Bully Boy won 6-3.

We know Littler is the real deal but you’d think Smith, a very recent world champion and major winner, was an also-ran based on those odds.

BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1

Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8

Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15

Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22

Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29

Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7

Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14

Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21

Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28

Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4

Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11

Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18

Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25

Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2

Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

