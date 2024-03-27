BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Nine predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on Premier League Darts.

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each Night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Nine predictions

Runaway Premier League leader Luke Humphries is 21-10 to make it four wins in a row in Belfast as the eight-man field begins the second half of this year’s campaign.

The world number one, world champion and Premier League debutant has dotted up in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin over the past three weeks and is seven points clear of the field going into his rematch with Luke Littler which starts proceedings at the SSE Arena on Thursday night.

Cool Hand, beaten by Littler on each of the first two nights in early February, is 8-13 to make it third-time lucky.

He is playing so well that his two-way match average mark has been set at an eye-watering 103.5 and it would take a brave punter to take the under.

The best bet to have on the match may be the Humphries win and most 180s double.

The win element of it is simple enough. He has his mojo back after a sticky start to the year and is producing a level of darts that nobody else is. That includes boy wonder Littler, who has lost the consistency of his earlier performances and fell at the first hurdle in Dublin last Thursday, losing 6-4 to Michael Smith from 3-1 up.

As for the maximums, Humphries’ scoring power is immense. Last week he smashed in 14 180s in just 25 legs of darts and when the rhythm is there nothing seems to miss.

The second quarter-final features Michael Smith against Michael van Gerwen and Bully Boy might just be worth trusting.

It’s feast or famine with Van Gerwen, who has enjoyed three nightly triumphs and five quarter-final exits, including four in a row. He’s not at his best and Smith derived enormous pleasure in beating Littler last week when he had been written off. He is more than capable of toppling Van Gerwen.

Nathan Aspinall takes on Gerwyn Price in the third quarter-final. The Welshman is six points adrift of The Asp in the standings yet is the favourite, which some may think is an error.

Finally, Peter Wright takes on Rob Cross in a rematch of their Night One clash which Voltage won 6-1 when Snakebite averaged under 84.

Wright’s fans would like to think the Scot has come on for that run, yet he’s still bottom of the league and throwing poorly. He produced a 97-plus average in a 6-1 loss to Humphries last week, benefiting from having only four looks at a double.

Expect Wright’s numbers to dip in a potentially messier game against Cross.

BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1

Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8

Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15

Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22

Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29

Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7

Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14

Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21

Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28

Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4

Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11

Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18

Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25

Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2

Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

