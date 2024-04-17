BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 12 predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on Premier League Darts.

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 12

M Smith to beat L Littler

1pt 19-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

M van Gerwen to beat L Humphries

1pt 13-10 General

BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 12 predictions

Michael Smith has taken great pride in toppling Luke Littler from time to time in this year’s Premier League and he can put the youngster in his place once again in the Netherlands.

The eight-man field is off to the Rotterdam Ahoy for Night 12 where Smith and Littler kick off proceedings.

The Nuke is very much the man of the moment after reaching the last three finals, piling up 13 points to move clear of Luke Humphries at the top of the table.

However, he’s found Bully Boy a tough opponent in his debut campaign - they have met four times, and Smith has won three of them.

Ridiculously streaky, Smith clearly likes being the underdog and can revel in that role again and land tasty odds by winning the opener.

The Dutch fans would dearly love to celebrate a home win courtesy of Michael van Gerwen, who got up in Birmingham last week.

Van Gerwen has not won a Premier League night on home soil since 2019, missing out to Nathan Aspinall last year and Joe Cullen the year before.

It appears sometimes that he puts himself under too much pressure, although he does look a nice price to beat Humphries in the fourth quarter-final.

They have a win apiece against each other in this year’s Premier League and Mighty Mike heads for Rotterdam rested up after swerving the weekend’s International Open, where Humphries flopped in round three at the hands of Stephen Bunting.

BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1

Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8

Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15

Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22

Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29

Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7

Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14

Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21

Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28

Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4

Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11

Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18

Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25

Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2

Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.