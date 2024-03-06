Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race17 MINS
16:45 CatterickHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race17 MINS
16:45 CatterickHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Premier League Darts

BetMGM Premier League Darts predictions and betting tips: Bet £10 and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Free darts tips, best bets and predictions for Night 6 of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League, plus new customers can get £60 in BetMGM free bets

BetMGM are offering £60 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on Premier League Darts. 

You can grab your free bets here. We’ve included further instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Six

L Humphries most 180s v G Price
1pt 10-11 bet365

P Wright over 93.5 average v M Smith
1pt 5-6 bet365

Image link

You can bet on Premier League Darts here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Six predictions

World champion Luke Humphries came agonisingly close to winning another major with his run to the UK Open final on Sunday, and he can carry that heavy-hitting form into Night Six of the Premier League in Brighton.

The world number one produced a trio of trademark ton-plus averages in Minehead before succumbing in a last-leg shootout to Dimitri van den Bergh.

But rather than wallow in the disappointment of a near-miss, Cool Hand Luke can build on a stellar couple of days by outclassing Gerwyn Price in the opening match of the night at the Brighton Centre.

Humphries is odds-on to beat the Welshman and rightly so given that Price is a long way from his best, although backing the Englishman in a most 180s match bet appeals more.

Humphries has hit 30 maximums in 89 legs at one every three legs whereas Price has mustered just 17 in 74 at one every 4.2 legs.

The other bet that appeals is backing Peter Wright to produce an average above 93.5 in his game against Michael Smith.

Wright is the only player in the field still searching for a win but he is finding something, as demonstrated in Minehead at the UK Open where a 10-1 thrashing of Andrew Gilding with a 101 average was the highlight.

He averaged over 94 in each of his other two games and there are tangible signs he is getting his game together. And if he is, the former world champ sails past a 93.5 average.

BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1
Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8
Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15
Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22
Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29
Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7
Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14
Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21
Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28
Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4
Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11
Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18
Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25
Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2
Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9
Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16
Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on BetMGM Premier League Darts.

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free football and horseracing bets when you bet on the 2024 BetMGM Premier League darts season.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on darts.

  • Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
  • Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
  • Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
  • Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
  • Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

  • New customers only
  • Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 4x £10 Horseracing, 2x £10 Football accas
  • Seven-day expiry
  • Exclusions apply
  • Stakes are not returned
  • Further T&Cs apply
  • 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport

Published on 6 March 2024inPremier League Darts

Last updated 16:15, 6 March 2024

iconCopy
more inPremier League Darts
more inBetting offers
more inPremier League Darts
more inBetting offers