BetMGM Premier League Darts predictions and betting tips: Bet £10 and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Six

L Humphries most 180s v G Price

1pt 10-11 bet365

P Wright over 93.5 average v M Smith

1pt 5-6 bet365

BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Six predictions

World champion Luke Humphries came agonisingly close to winning another major with his run to the UK Open final on Sunday, and he can carry that heavy-hitting form into Night Six of the Premier League in Brighton.

The world number one produced a trio of trademark ton-plus averages in Minehead before succumbing in a last-leg shootout to Dimitri van den Bergh.

But rather than wallow in the disappointment of a near-miss, Cool Hand Luke can build on a stellar couple of days by outclassing Gerwyn Price in the opening match of the night at the Brighton Centre.

Humphries is odds-on to beat the Welshman and rightly so given that Price is a long way from his best, although backing the Englishman in a most 180s match bet appeals more.

Humphries has hit 30 maximums in 89 legs at one every three legs whereas Price has mustered just 17 in 74 at one every 4.2 legs.

The other bet that appeals is backing Peter Wright to produce an average above 93.5 in his game against Michael Smith.

Wright is the only player in the field still searching for a win but he is finding something, as demonstrated in Minehead at the UK Open where a 10-1 thrashing of Andrew Gilding with a 101 average was the highlight.

He averaged over 94 in each of his other two games and there are tangible signs he is getting his game together. And if he is, the former world champ sails past a 93.5 average.

BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1

Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8

Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15

Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22

Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29

Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7

Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14

Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21

Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28

Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4

Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11

Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18

Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25

Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2

Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

