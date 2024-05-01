BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 14 predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on Premier League Darts.

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 14

Luke Littler to win Night 14

2pts 12-5 bet365

Rob Cross to beat Michael van Gerwen

1pt 6-4 general

Peter Wright to beat Michael Smith

1pt 9-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 14 predictions

Luke Littler has surged to the top of the Premier League table and the Nuke looks good value to extend his lead by claiming victory in Aberdeen.

The Warrington arrowsmith averaged a whopping 105.32 when defeating Rob Cross 6-2 in Liverpool last week and Littler moved on to win the Austrian Open on Sunday. He destroyed top-level performers Ross Smith and Joe Cullen on the way to the Premstatten title and the 17-year-old has developed into the most reliable performer in the Premier League line-up.

Of course, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price would offer a threat, but those three rivals are all housed in the bottom half of the draw and the path to Granite City glory looks clear for Littler.

Van Gerwen's performance level has gone from inconsistent to worrying in recent months and Mighty Mike surrendered his place in last week’s Austrian Open in tame fashion when losing 6-1 to Ross Smith at the quarter-final stage.

Cross was a comfortable 6-2 winner over MVG in Liverpool last week, that followed a victory by the same scoreline when facing the Green Machine in Brighton and Voltage can make it a hat-trick of Premier League successes against the Dutchman.

Peter Wright will have a home crowd on side in Aberdeen tonight and Snakebite performed well enough in Austria to suggest he could upset Michael Smith. The Scot was good when beating Danny Lauby and was then pretty unfortunate to lose to Van Gerwen.

Smith opted to decline last week's invitation to compete on the European Tour and instead took a break in Las Vegas, and at 9-4 Snakebite looks worth a punt.

Night One winner Michael Smith

Night Two winner Michael van Gerwen

Night Three winner Michael van Gerwen

Night Four winner Michael van Gerwen

Night Five winner Nathan Aspinall

Night Six winner Luke Humphries

Night Seven winner Luke Humphries

Night Eight winner Luke Humphries

Night Nine winner Luke Littler

Night Ten winner Luke Littler

Night 11 winner Michael van Gerwen

Night 12 winner Nathan Aspinall

Night 13 winner Luke Littler

Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2

Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

