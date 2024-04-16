Where to watch La Fleche Wallonne

Eurosport/Discovery Plus, 10.15am Wednesday

Best bets

Marc Hirschi

1pt 15-2 BoyleSports, Coral

Michael Matthews

1pt each-way 75-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

La Fleche Wallonne predictions

Tom Pidcock's thrilling Amstel Gold win kicked off the Ardennes Classics and the Brit tops the bill for the second of this week's three races, La Fleche Wallonne.

The Ineos Grenadiers star held off Marc Hirschi and Tiesj Benoot and will aim to build on that against a crash-affected peloton, while others, including Mathieu van der Poel and defending champion Tadej Pogacar, sit out to focus on Sunday's Liege-Bastogne-Liege event.

Starting in Charleroi, La Fleche features four ascents of the Mur de Huy, including the final 1.3km, and is likely to be decided on the last, agonising climb up the 'Wall'.

Pidcock and Visma-Lease a Bike's Benoot are fancied, as is Lidl-Trek's Matthias Skjelmose, but 2020 winner Hirschi appeals most. The Swiss rider is expected to cede team leadership to UAE Team Emirates colleague Pogacar on Sunday so this is his chance, and he knows he can win on the Mur.

Value-seekers may also consider Team Jayco-AlUla's Michael Matthews. He went close at Milan-San Remo and has since recorded top-ten finishes in the Brabantse Pijl and Amstel Gold Race. Matthews has previously finished fifth and eighth in this event and is worth an each-way look.

