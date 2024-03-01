Where to watch Strade Bianche 2024

The 19th edition of Strade Bianche will be broadcast live on Eurosport 2 and Discovery+ with coverage starting at 10.30am on Saturday.

Best bet

Tom Pidcock to win Strade Bianche

3pts each-way 7-1 Hills

Strade Bianche 2024 predictions

Tadej Pogacar will later this year attempt to do something no cyclist has done since 1998 and just seven men have ever completed: win the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia in the same year.

The Slovene's potential path to Grand Tour history begins on the picturesque white roads of Tuscany on Saturday in the Strade Bianche.

Pogacar is a former winner of the race, coming home alone in 2022, and he will be supported by some in-form teammates in his bid this time around. This will be his first race of the season – he had won two stages and the overall classification at the UAE Tour prior to his success two years ago – so although he has a favourite's chance on pure ability, bookmakers aren't giving much away at 5-6.

Reigning champion Tom Pidcock has already taken in the Volta ao Algarve, finishing a highly creditable third on the final stage, and he was eighth at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last weekend, crossing the line in the bunch behind winner Jan Tratnik.

Fifth on his Strade debut in 2021 before finishing on the top step of the podium on his second attempt last year, Pidcock's extensive cyclocross and gravel-racing background is particularly advantageous in the race dubbed cycling's sixth Monument.

Pidcock kicked clear with 20km to go 12 months ago and a typically strong Ineos team will perhaps look to take it to Pogacar's UAE team given that their star man is making his seasonal debut. An each-way punt on Pidcock with Hills, who offer four places, looks a sound investment.

In the women's race, all eyes will be on SD Worx duo Demi Vollering and world champion Lotte Kopecky, who was edged out by her Dutch teammate in a photo finish at the finish line in Siena last year.

