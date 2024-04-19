Where to watch Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Eurosport 1 & Discovery+, 9.15am Sunday

Best bet

Benoit Cosnefroy top-ten finish

1pt 6-1 bet365

Liege-Bastogne-Liege predictions

The first Grand Tour of the year, the Giro d'Italia, is now only a couple of weeks away and the overwhelming favourite for the Maglia Rosa will first attempt to win a sixth Monument of his career on Sunday.

It's odds-on that Tadej Pogacar wins many more of cycling's biggest one-day races given that he is still just 25 years of age. And punters are asked to take 8-13 about the Slovene warming up for the Giro with a second success at Liege-Bastogne-Liege this weekend.

Fans have been robbed of the prospect of a head-to-head showdown between Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel, who has won the race in the last two years, due to the injuries sustained by the Belgian in a serious crash at the Tour of the Basque Country. But Mathieu van der Poel, winner of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix this spring, is in opposition.

However, the Dutch ace showed signs that his excellent Classics campaign was starting to catch up with him when he finished down the field at Amstel Gold last weekend despite being the overwhelming favourite, and the way is probably clear for Pogacar to conquer La Doyenne for a second time.

That said, Pogacar crashed out and broke his wrist in last year's race, highlighting the pitfalls of getting involved at such short prices.

Benoit Cosnefroy is not in the same class as Pogacar but the 6-1 that he finishes in the top ten looks a much more appealing proposition.

The Frenchman is an improving force in one-day races, winning De Brabantse Pijl and finishing fourth at La Fleche Wallonne in the last couple of weeks.

He has a best of 18th at La Doyenne but has rarely approached the race in such good form, so while overall victory could prove beyond the 80-1 shot, a decent showing is certainly not.

