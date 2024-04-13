Where to watch Amstel Gold Race 2024

Live on Eurosport 1 & Discovery+, from 9.45am Sunday

Best bet

Matteo Jorgenson

1pt each-way 33-1 bet365

Amstel Gold Race 2024 predictions

If you didn't know how dominant Mathieu van der Poel has been in this season's spring Classics then the betting for Sunday's Amstel Gold Race will give you a pretty good indication.

Van der Poel is 6-5 to notch a third Sunday success in a row following his dominant performances at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix with the remainder of the field 16-1 or bigger.

If Van der Poel is in the same mood and form as in Flanders or Roubaix he will almost certainly win barring accident or injury. He is that far ahead of everyone at present.

And with last year's winner Tadej Pogacar opting not to ride and Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel injured, top-class riders to take it to the Dutch superstar are thin on the ground.

The course will hold no fears for Van der Poel, who produced a stunning ride to win in 2019 and was fourth three years later, so the only question is: how much have his exertions at Flanders and Paris-Roubaix taken out of him?

Both are brutal races for different reasons and given the price punters are being asked to take, an each-way play at bigger odds is probably better on this occasion.

Visma-Lease a Bike have been rocked by injuries and illness this spring but the performances of Matteo Jorgenson will at least have given them some cause for optimism.

A winner of the general classification at Paris-Nice, the American showed his one-day prowess with a win at Dwaars door Vlaanderen and fifth place behind Van der Poel at E3 Harelbeke.

At 33-1, Jorgenson certainly has claims of finishing on the podium.

