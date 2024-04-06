Where to watch Paris-Roubaix 2024

Eurosport 1 & Discovery+, from 10.10am Sunday

Best bet

Mathieu van der Poel

3pts 13-8 bet365, Hills

Paris-Roubaix 2024 predictions

Few cycling races can equal the brutality of Paris-Roubaix.

A 260km epic across some of the roughest roads of northern France, including 29 secteurs of bone-rattling cobblestones, the Hell of the North is a race like no other.

Only the toughest competitors conquer the cobbles and in a survival of the fittest Mathieu van der Poel could once again grind down his adversaries.

Van der Poel has been nigh on untouchable this season, winning 13 of 14 cyclo-cross races before translating that dominance on to the road this spring.

After finishing tenth at Milan-San Remo on his seasonal debut, the world champion has demolished a decent field at E3 Harelbeke, finished second at Gent-Wevelgem and then powered to a third Tour of Flanders success last Sunday.

The way the Dutch ace muscled his way clear of the pack with 45km to go at Flanders was hugely impressive and was an ominous statement of intent ahead of the defence of the Roubaix title he won last year.

And Van der Poel's chances of a repeat success have only increased in recent weeks due to the absence of some of his big rivals.

Wout van Aert, third last year, broke multiple ribs in a crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen while Tadej Pogacar has opted not to ride Roubaix ahead of a tilt at next month's Giro d'Italia.

Dylan van Baarle, winner in 2022, looks a big price at 28-1 but he has been suffering from illness and was only 83rd on his return at Flanders last week.

Van der Poel's biggest threat may come from within his own team in the shape of sprint ace Jasper Philipsen, who won Milan-San Remo at the start of March.

Philipsen was second last year and would be the favourite if the race ended in a sprint around the fabled Roubaix velodrome. However, Van der Poel's penchant for long-range attacks should minimise that possibility and, on current evidence, the rest may struggle to go with him.

