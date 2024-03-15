Where to watch Milan-San Remo 2024

Eurosport 1 & Discovery+, from 9am Saturday

Best bets

Mathieu van der Poel

2pts 3-1 Coral, Labrokes

Milan-San Remo predictions

Tadej Pogacar doesn't tend to adhere to scripts.

The youngest winner of the Tour de France, the first winner of the yellow jersey to triumph at the Tour of Flanders, the list goes on.

Pogacar's latest reinvention of the cycling rulebook was a remarkable 81 kilometre solo success at Strade Bianche earlier this month, when he claimed victory by the largest ever margin at that race.

So even being a Grand Tour rider by definition, it would be no surprise if he broke new ground on Sunday and won the 115th edition of Milan-San Remo, often called the sprinter's classic.

The longest race on the calendar, La Primavera tends to be decided in the closing stages and on the race's two main ascents, the Cipressa and Poggio.

Towards the top of the Poggio was the point where Mathieu van der Poel made a decisive move last year, leaving behind the rest of the peloton including Pogacar, and the Dutch world champion could employ similar tactics again.

Van der Poel hasn't raced on the road this year but he dominated the cyclo-cross scene over the winter, winning 13 of his 14 races culminating in a sixth world championship success in that discipline.

Also road world champion from Glasgow last year, Van der Poel has finished fifth, third and first on his last three attempts at this race and his podium finish in 2022 also came on his first raceday on the road of that year.

If the form is there, the Dutchman could take some stopping again.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.