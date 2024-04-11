Racing Post logo
Cricket tips

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals prediction and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday

Lucknow Super Giants' Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the Indian Premier LeagueCredit: ARUN SANKAR

Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday

Best bet

Lucknow Super Giants to have higher opening partnership
2pts 4-5 bet365

Image link

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals prediction

Three successive victories have suggested Lucknow Super Giants could be title contenders in this season's Indian Premier League and they will be eager to keep the winning run going when they welcome Delhi Capitals to the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Super Giants were among the best sides in the 2023 IPL season, placing third in the final standings, and they have looked similarly dangerous this campaign.

After losing their opener by 20 runs against Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow responded with wins over Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans to move into contention for top spot.

And while youngsters such as Mayank Yadav and Yash Thakur have already impressed with the ball, some familiar faces have been doing much of the damage at the crease.

Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran are both enjoying decent campaigns with the bat, but opening pair Quinton de Kock and captain KL Rahul have also contributed to the Super Giants’ success.

De Kock has already passed fifty twice, while Rahul hit 58 against Rajasthan in Lucknow’s opener and has made three starts since without going on.

Delhi’s top two of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner know how to get their team off to a flyer, but De Kock and Rahul have more experience dealing with the slower pitch at the Ekana Stadium and can make that count.

With that in mind, they could combine to lay solid foundations for the Super Giants on Friday.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport

Published on 11 April 2024inCricket tips

Last updated 18:16, 11 April 2024

