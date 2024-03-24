Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL on Monday
Where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings
Sky Sports Cricket, 2pm Monday
Best bet
Arshdeep Singh top Punjab Kings wicket-taker
2pts 4-1 bet365, Hills
Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings predictions
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still chasing their maiden IPL title and their 2024 campaign started with a six-wicket defeat to defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday.
RCB slipped from 41-0 to 78-5 before a thrilling stand of 95 between wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik dragged them to 173-6.
That target proved insufficient and Bengaluru need their top order to fire against Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is one of the IPL's batting paradises.
RCB's Virat Kohli and Gujarat's Shubman Gill both scored centuries in the last game at the ground in 2023 and Punjab's English contingent of Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone will be hoping to pile on the runs.
Curran (63) and Livingstone (38 not out off 21 balls) helped the unfancied Kings make a winning start at home to Delhi Capitals and Arshdeep Singh was the pick of their bowlers with 2-28 from four overs.
The left-armer took his wickets in the fourth and 19th overs of the Delhi innings and he tends to bowl in the Powerplay and at the death, when batsmen are willing to play more risky shots.
Arshdeep took ten wickets in three ODIs for India against South Africa in December, also picking up 3-32 against Afghanistan in a January T20, and he looks a big price to be Punjab's leading wicket-taker.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 24 March 2024inIPL
Last updated 15:26, 24 March 2024
- Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians: IPL predictions and cricket betting tips
- IPL predictions: Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad
- IPL: Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru predictions and betting tips
- 2024 IPL season predictions, outright winner odds and cricket betting tips
- Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians predictions and cricket betting tips
- Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians: IPL predictions and cricket betting tips
- IPL predictions: Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad
- IPL: Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru predictions and betting tips
- 2024 IPL season predictions, outright winner odds and cricket betting tips
- Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians predictions and cricket betting tips