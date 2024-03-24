Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings predictions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still chasing their maiden IPL title and their 2024 campaign started with a six-wicket defeat to defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

RCB slipped from 41-0 to 78-5 before a thrilling stand of 95 between wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik dragged them to 173-6.

That target proved insufficient and Bengaluru need their top order to fire against Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is one of the IPL's batting paradises.

RCB's Virat Kohli and Gujarat's Shubman Gill both scored centuries in the last game at the ground in 2023 and Punjab's English contingent of Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone will be hoping to pile on the runs.

Curran (63) and Livingstone (38 not out off 21 balls) helped the unfancied Kings make a winning start at home to Delhi Capitals and Arshdeep Singh was the pick of their bowlers with 2-28 from four overs.

The left-armer took his wickets in the fourth and 19th overs of the Delhi innings and he tends to bowl in the Powerplay and at the death, when batsmen are willing to play more risky shots.

Arshdeep took ten wickets in three ODIs for India against South Africa in December, also picking up 3-32 against Afghanistan in a January T20, and he looks a big price to be Punjab's leading wicket-taker.

