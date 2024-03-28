Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders predictions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in their first home game of the IPL season thanks to crucial knocks from a couple of veterans.

Opener Virat Kohli scored 77 off 49 balls – his ninth 50-plus score in 16 innings since the start of last season – and Dinesh Karthik sealed the run-chase with an unbeaten 28 from just ten deliveries.

RCB's opponents Kolkata Knight Riders also needed some explosive hitting from an experienced star in their four-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR stumbled to 119-6 before Andre Russell's 64 not out from 25 balls and the Sunrisers came up just short in their chase of 209.

Bengaluru are slight favourites to beat Kolkata although middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar contributed just 42 runs between them in the win over Punjab and the opening defeat to Chennai.

England opener Phil Salt made 54 on his Kolkata debut but middle-order man Rinku Singh is an eye-catching price to top-score for the visitors at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rinku made 23 off 15 against the Sunrisers, having scored 474 runs in 14 innings last season at a strike-rate of just under 150. His last five T20 outings for India include blistering unbeaten knocks of 68 against South Africa and 69 against Afghanistan and he could shine in an inconsistent KKR batting unit.

