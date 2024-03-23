Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians: IPL predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunday's IPL matches

Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants

Sky Sports Cricket, 10am Sunday

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Cricket, 2pm Sunday

Best bets

Tim David to hit most sixes for Mumbai Indians

2pts 4-1 bet365

Sunday's IPL predictions

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans during the franchise's spectacular start to their IPL career but the India all-rounder is bidding to take down the Titans in his first game as Mumbai Indians captain.

Hardik's return to Ahmedabad is one subplot in a fascinating contest on Sunday as he steered Gujarat to the final in each of their first two seasons, winning the trophy in 2022 and finishing as runners-up to Chennai Super Kings last year.

Mumbai, ante-post favourites to claim a record-breaking sixth IPL title this season, have several fitness concerns coming into the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav, the ICC's top-ranked T20 international batsman, is struggling with an ankle problem while Hardik has not played a competitive game since injury cut short his World Cup campaign in October.

Former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has had a short turnaround since leading India to a 4-1 Test series victory over England but middle-order powerhouse Tim David looks primed for a fast start to the tournament.

The 6ft 5in Australia international played some cracking cameos in this year's T20 series against the West Indies and New Zealand, smiting an unbeaten 31 from just ten balls to seal victory against the Black Caps in Wellington last month.

With doubts over some of the Mumbai batters above him in the order, David is well worth a bet to hit the most sixes for the visitors.

He has struck 31 sixes from just 232 balls faced in his first two seasons with Mumbai and has had a far smoother build-up to the 2024 season opener than most of his teammates.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa was a late withdrawal from the Rajasthan Royals squad but they still have a strong line-up including Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Trent Boult and India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Royals won four of their first five games last season and they are favourites to claim a home victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

The visitors, under former Australia coach Justin Langer, hope to have captain and key batsman KL Rahul fit for Sunday's game but the withdrawal of England paceman Mark Wood leaves their bowling attack short of menace.

